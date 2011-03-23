How to Wear a Retro Bathing Suit

As anyone over 30 will attest, fashion trends have a habit of coming back when you least expect it. Who would have anticipated the return of '80s-style, off-the-shoulder sweatshirts? Or white denim? It would be a fashion marvel were it not so predictable.
The early 21st century has brought us even further into past, with swimwear recalling decades as early as the '30s, when legs were lower, busts were covered, and the navel was a serious no-no. But man did Lana Turner make it look hot.
Here, some tips on wearing styles from the '30s through the '60s, decades that produced swimwear most noticeably old-fashioned -- and fabulously so. The best part? You may find that going retro makes it easier to look gorgeous by the pool …