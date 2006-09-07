Jorge's Top Fall Fashion Trends

This fall look for frills, ruffles, bows and details that are feminine and fun.
This fall look for frills, ruffles, bows and details that are feminine and fun.
TLC

One of Cover Shot's own fashion gurus, Jorge Ramón, stays on top of all the latest fads and fashions from the runway to the street. Find out what Jorge says are the top fashion trends for Fall.

It's Good to Be a Girl:

This fall, adornment is a winner. Look for frills, ruffles, bows and details that are feminine and fun.

Advertisement

Fabrics That Fulfill:

Rich, luxurious, classic fabrics are back in force. Knitted tweeds, plaids, tartans, brocades, laces, satins and silks will make any wardrobe look and feel like a million bucks.

Red alert!

The color of fire and passion will make those outfits pop with some well-chosen red accessories. Red belts, bags and shoes are hot. A red shirt with a classic suit can really make a statement.

Add It Up:

From a simple sweater-and-blazer look to a few soft items, layering is a must for fall. Try a dress over a short-sleeve shirt and leggings for fashion-forward fun.

Knit Wit:

From cable knit to maxi-length to classic cardigans, sweaters can work for any occasion. Wear a wide belt and jeans for a casual-chic weekend look. Combine a sweater with a skirt and blouse for a classic office outfit. Just make sure the sweater fits (it shouldn't look like it was poached from your dad's closet). Too much is too much with this great staple.

Advertisement

Fall Colors and Accessories

Black is the color this season, be it with classic white or a popping color. The little black dress turns 60 this year, and is as new and young as ever. But these classic staples aren’t just little. They are perfect for anyone. Every woman, no matter what her size, should have a great black dress. Just follow some easy guidelines for the perfect fit:

* Petite women should choose a dress that stops just above the knee.

Advertisement

* Tall women should go for a hem that falls below the knee

* Curvy women always look fantastic in empire-waist styles.

* For more pear-shaped women, A-line styles make a great choice.

* Women with an athletic build should show off the work and go for strapless.

Handbags: 

Structured frame bags replace the slouchy hobo. This classic clasp-top style will put some structure into an otherwise frilly fall season. Not too big, and not too small, a medium-sized bag is just right.

Tarnished Metallics for a Polished Look: 

Accessories done in classic metallic finishes are great for this luxurious fall look. Stay away from shiny metallics, though. Gold, silver, and aluminum in matte and tarnished finishes are on target for fall.

 

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...