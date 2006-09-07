Jorge's Top Fall Fashion Trends

" " This fall look for frills, ruffles, bows and details that are feminine and fun. TLC

One of Cover Shot's own fashion gurus, Jorge Ramón, stays on top of all the latest fads and fashions from the runway to the street. Find out what Jorge says are the top fashion trends for Fall.

It's Good to Be a Girl:

This fall, adornment is a winner. Look for frills, ruffles, bows and details that are feminine and fun.

Advertisement

Fabrics That Fulfill:

Rich, luxurious, classic fabrics are back in force. Knitted tweeds, plaids, tartans, brocades, laces, satins and silks will make any wardrobe look and feel like a million bucks.

Red alert!

The color of fire and passion will make those outfits pop with some well-chosen red accessories. Red belts, bags and shoes are hot. A red shirt with a classic suit can really make a statement.

Add It Up:

From a simple sweater-and-blazer look to a few soft items, layering is a must for fall. Try a dress over a short-sleeve shirt and leggings for fashion-forward fun.

Knit Wit:

From cable knit to maxi-length to classic cardigans, sweaters can work for any occasion. Wear a wide belt and jeans for a casual-chic weekend look. Combine a sweater with a skirt and blouse for a classic office outfit. Just make sure the sweater fits (it shouldn't look like it was poached from your dad's closet). Too much is too much with this great staple.