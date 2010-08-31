10 Affordable Fall Fashion Finds

" " When the weather turns cool and crisp, will you be wearing a new coat? iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Every year at New York's trendsetting Fashion Week, we get a sneak peek at the looks we'll see in stores in fall. Of course, the designs we covet on the runway are from famous fashion houses, and they come with the price tags to match.

The great thing about fashion is that once something hits "trend" status, lower-priced versions tend to pop up all over the place. Some say there's nothing like the real thing, but we're big fans of affordable fashion.

So, let's dish about great looks for fall and how you can find the same styles for yourself, for less.