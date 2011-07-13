Jeans are Everywhere! Top 10 Trends in Jeans

" " Arguably the most popular clothing item in the world, the blue jean was invented in America in 1873 by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis. Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

Denim has been all over the place this year, and it isn't just your run-of-the-mill jeans. Models were strutting down the catwalks in denim jumpsuits, dresses, tunics, long skirts, suits, espadrilles, bright jeggings and acid-wash pants (yes, you read that correctly). Skinny jeans continued to pop up everywhere, but there are plenty of options for those of us who like to be comfortable as well as fashionable.

We're not suggesting that you run out and buy a $700 denim jumpsuit like what was shown on the spring 2011 runway, so while these high-fashion trends make their way into mainstream, get a jump on things by exploring our top trends in jeans.