Mix and Match or Matchy-Match: Purse and Shoes

" " Is the matching purse-and-shoes combo still a valid fashion choice? ©iStockphoto.com/ Thinkstock

For a long time, if you were a stylish person, your shoes matched your handbag and you wouldn't be caught dead in white after Labor Day. But the rules of today's fashion is that there are no rules, which is a delicious thing for those of us who like to buck authority from time to time. Whether you like to mix and match or you prefer to be more matchy-matchy can often be determined by other choices you make in your day-to-day life. For example, are you more likely to purchase a living room suite as a unit, with matching coffee and end tables? Or are you more of the type of person who picks up furniture over time that looks great with your other furniture, but doesn't really "go" per se? There are two schools of thought, and which one you follow really just depends on your personal taste.

There are certainly advantages to being matchy-matchy. Even though the concept is now considered a bit dated, when your purse and shoes match, they help you look coordinated and put together, which is never a bad thing. If you don't consider yourself a style maven or have the time or head space to make style decisions, then buying a matching purse and shoes may be a better fit for your personality and lifestyle. But if it's a time thing, you also have to consider that matching your purse with your shoes means changing out your purse regularly, unless you're committed to wearing the same pair of shoes all season. And unless you're super-together, you run the risk of forgetting important items in the purse switch, like your wallet, keys or sunglasses.

Advertisement

One of the benefits of mixing and matching your shoes and purse, beyond keeping the contents of your purse in one place, is that you can be more creative with your style. A purse with a colorful pattern may add a pop of brightness to your otherwise earthy wardrobe and leaves room for a variety of shoe choices that coordinate. It also allows you to invest in one really nice handbag rather than spreading your budget out amongst a few cheaper options that may not last as long. Our conclusion? Matchy-matchy has its benefits, but we'll go for mix-and-match any day.