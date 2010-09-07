Boot Guide

" " Rihanna's caged booties match several trends with their shape, peep toe and scrolling cutouts. Florian Seefried/ Getty Images

Each season brings something special. Winter has the first pure, white snow; spring offers rebirth; summer, sunshine; and autumn brings boots. Fabulous, to-die-for boots. It's worth saving up all summer for a new pair. Maybe two.

But which of the hundreds on hundreds of styles to choose from? There are the old standbys, of course, which never really get old. The refined, black leather, high-heel knee boot, or a flat one in brown suede. And the streamlined, neutral ankle boot with a sharp, pointy toe. They'll never go out of style, and a great-quality boot can last forever.

Other styles, though, are a bit more timely. What's in for fall 2010 may be out in 2011 (and back in again in 2013). But who cares? They're boots. We love them. And this season's styles are knock-outs.

Our look at fall boots begins with the leg-lengthening, mini-skirt-grazing phenom that is the OTK.