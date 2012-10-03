Guide to Finding the Best Shoes for Skinny Jeans

" " Singer CeCe Segarra found a pair of brown heels that go well with her patterned skinny jeans. Christopher Polk/WireImage/ Getty Images

When it comes to skinny jeans, there's good news and there's bad news. If you have the right kind of tall, boyish figure, they look spectacular: Think goddess with just enough tomboyish appeal to avoid appearing unapproachable. However, if you have ample curves and a short frame, skinny jeans are like a denim sign pointing out your figure shortcomings.

Wherever your figure lands on the scale of awe-inspiring or awful in skinny jeans, choosing the right accessories is the key to enhancing -- or camouflaging -- your attributes. You probably already know that a figure flattering top can soften your look and draw attention away from your hipline or thighs. What you may not know is that the under-sung superstar of skinny jean accessories is the right pair of shoes. You should sing their praises loud and long. The right shoes do something structurally important after you slide, stuff and cram your way into a pair of skinny jeans. They help create balance. Whether you're tall and willowy or short and curvaceous, an inspired shoe choice will make skinny jeans look like they're the right choice for you.

Skinny jeans never stay out of fashion very long, so having a reliable strategy for dealing with the look can save you from walking around in camouflage gear while explaining to your main squeeze that you aren't wearing sexy jeans because you have a rash -- or an allergy to denim -- or an irrational fear of rivets (or useless pockets).

Let's take a look at some shoe styles that rock a pair of skinny jeans. There are bound to be a couple of options you haven't considered that'll make you glad you invested in a pedicure.