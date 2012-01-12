Repair Your Own Necklaces

" " DCL

While I was recently traveling, I was disappointed to open my bag after a long trip only to find that a necklace I'd just bought was broken. What a bummer. And I know this happens to lots of women—you buy something you think is perfect while traveling and then it gets damaged on the way back home. Well, I was disappointed, but still hopeful.

Repairing most necklaces is simply a matter of having some needle-nosed pliers, made especially for jewelry, around. Stores like Michael's sell them for less than $5 and buying a pair of these is a huge green investment. These tiny pliers will save you from wasting and repurchasing the materials in your jewelry when your jewelry breaks—and lets face it; jewelry is easy to break. As an example, I photographed the steps I followed to fix my broken necklace and these steps can be used as a loose guide for you to mend your own necklaces.

How to Repair a Necklace:

Locate your sad, broken necklace

Use the pliers to separate the last chain ring before the break.

Carefully link this chain ring to the next chain ring and then close the opened chain ring with the pliers.

If your broken necklace involves a main piece, like mine did, follow the same instructions for relinking your chains around that main piece.

Enjoy!

You most certainly do not need to throw out a necklace when it breaks, or buy a new necklace, if something as simple as a pair of pliers for jewelry can fix the problem in a matter of minutes. Repairing your own jewelry is green and economically sensible.