Fall Shoe Trend Guide

You know your dress is beautiful -- now you just have to figure out how to accessorize it.

There's nothing quite like finding the perfect dress for a first date, or for girls' night out or for strutting around the house looking cute. Ditto for dark-wash jeans that make your waist look tiny and the slinky beaded halter baring exactly enough to turn some heads and make them ponder respecting you.

And there's nothing quite like ruining it with the absolute wrong shoes, too much jewelry, or a scarf that makes you look like a cow.

Finding the outfit is often the easy part. Finding the accessories can be tricky, and the accessories make the look. Yet so many of us forget to put as much thought into accessorizing our clothing as we do into the clothing itself. That may be due to fashion laziness. More likely it's because accessorizing can be hard, really hard, and we figure it's better to go without than to look ridiculous. Which is accurate.

Still, it's a beautiful thing when you get it right. Shoes, belts, jewelry, headbands, scarves, gloves, tights -- all ways to take it to the next level. It's the difference between getting dressed and getting stylish. It can also be the difference between lean and dumpy, short and tall, and hourglass and apple.

A night out in the perfect dress is not the time to go without. In this article, we'll find out how to accessorize your clothes to create a great look, how to use accessories to improve your perceived figure, and which trends we should leave to the runway models who could pull off wearing a lampshade.

Since outfit possibilities are infinite, it's best to start with knowing what works for you and what doesn't. The ability to accessorize for your body can make a real difference in the way you look.