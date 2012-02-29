Find Big Glasses—a Hot Fashion Accessory—at a Thrift Store

On the surface, it seems as though wearing glasses when you don't need glasses isn't the green thing to do. And if you're buying brand new glasses.

Jenni Kayne, Antonio Azzuolo, and Scott Sternberg are just a few designers who have dolled up their models with oversized plastic frames lately. It's a hit or miss look, really. I'm not even sure I can get down with wearing big glasses since I don't need them. But hey, who knows.

If you're less fashion-hesitant than I am on this trend and still eco-conscious, achieving this 70's detective type look doesn't have to require the purchase of anything new. Sure, certain designers would have you believe that you need to get your useless plastic frames from them, but who are we kidding? You'll find the real thing much more readily and cheaply at your local thrift store.