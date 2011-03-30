Is popular music inappropriate for kids?

" " Lots of kids enjoy popular music, but the content of some songs might raise parents' eyebrows. Hemera/ Thinkstock

It's a question every parent has to think about sooner or later: Is it all right for my kid to listen to popular music? There are lots of factors at play, including lyrics, or the public image of the band or singer.

First off, let's define "popular music." It's a pretty broad category -- anything your child has relatively easy access to. In our hyper-connected world, we're all a click away from an unlimited number of songs and videos.

Your kid is also influenced by what's on television, what his or her friends are listening to, and what's on the radio. It's a constant stream of information, and sooner or later your child is going to latch onto something that catches his or her eye.

So, should you declare all popular music off-limits? No, because that's not really practical or helpful. Instead, take it on a case-by-case basis.

Bear in mind that, no matter how hard you try, at some point your child will almost certainly see or hear something you'll consider inappropriate. This doesn't represent your failure as a parent, so don't fly off the handle.

