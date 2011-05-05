What kind of drugs are teenagers using in 2011?

The variety of drugs available to teens in 2011 is much wider than what you may have been exposed to when you were a teen. The staples are still around, such as marijuana and alcohol, but even these drugs are often more potent in 2011 than the kind you knew as a teen.

Also still popular are cocaine and methamphetamines (meth), with heroin having made a comeback in recent years. Hallucinogens are also still around, such as LSD, mescaline and PCP. However, teens today also have access to new types of drugs. One area of particular concern is the chemical-based club drugs commonly available at teen clubs and raves. Club drugs are often chemical creations that provide both a stimulant and psychedelic effect. Examples of such drugs are ecstasy (X), rohypol (ruffies or the "date-rape" drug), GBH (also a "date-rape" drug), and ketamine. (The date-rape drugs have a strong sedative effect, rather than acting as a stimulant.) A new chemical drug that recently arrived in the United States is called "spice." It's a mixture of herbs and spices that is sprayed with a chemical psychoactive ingredient.

Sometimes, the most popular drugs within a teen peer group can be those that can be obtained legally by you, but abused by your teen. Sales and abuse of prescription drugs is popular, sometimes only because teens have such easy access to them, often in their parents' drug cabinets. The popular prescription drugs are OxyContin and Ritalin. Inhalants are also often used by teens as drugs. Products that teens might inhale as a drug include paint thinners, spray paint, paint removers, felt-tip markers, nitrates, gases, and anything that comes in an aerosol can (e.g. hair spray).