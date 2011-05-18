What's the best way to keep your kids from trying cigarettes?

Spending time with your kids early on makes it easier to stay connected throughout their growing years. Your involvement guides them through life's twists and turns and teaches them how to make tough decisions, like whether or not to try cigarettes.

Kids are less likely to smoke when parents are involved in their lives [source: Partnership for a Tobacco-Free Maine]. Staying connected provides opportunities for regular communication with your kids, creates an open family atmosphere where your kids feel comfortable discussing any topic and helps them learn to make good choices.

Advertisement

One way to stay connected is to plan time together. Block out time on your calendar for your kids and hold yourself to it. This simple action reinforces the message of how important your kids are to you and gives you the opportunity to talk about any topic, including the dangers of smoking.

Keeping a calendar of everyone's appointments and activities helps a family feel more connected. You'll see their extracurricular activities that you'll want to attend [source: Riordan]. Plus, it enables you to plan family free-time activities.

While busy schedules don't always allow it, eating meals together regularly is a great way to enjoy each other's company. During this relaxing time you could discover if they are having any problems or need advice on handling a situation with their friends.

When you come home from work, tell your kids something about your day, particularly if it's funny or unusual. Chances are, your kids will open up and tell you about their day too, what they did and the friends they spent time with.

When your kids talk, listen and ask questions. It shows you value their opinions and helps you understand their perspective. Make sure they feel comfortable talking about anything, including their opinions regarding smoking.

Setting boundaries for your kids gives them clear direction and makes them feel safe. Establish no-smoking rules for your house, and be sure to enforce them for everyone, including family members, guests and other visitors.

Giving your kids responsibilities, such as organizing the basement or caring for a pet, builds their self-esteem. It also makes them feel more "adult," which might alleviate their need to get that benefit from smoking.

You can't protect your kids from all of the dangers in the world, but by staying connected, you can make a difference in whether or not they choose to smoke.