Top 10 Parenting Tips for Tweens

" " The tween stage, when your kid is stuck between early childhood and the teen years, requires a new set of parenting guidelines. Stockbyte/ Getty Images

The tween years are an exciting and challenging time for your child -- and for you. This stage in your child's life occurs in that brief, eruptive time between (thus the name "tween") early childhood and the teenage years. No longer is your little princess playing make-believe in the confines of your backyard; she's now roaming shopping malls with her friends. And your darling baby boy may be thinking less about his toy T-Rex and more about s-e-x. Tweenhood is a game-changer for all involved.

So if your child is between the ages of 8 and 12, throw out all of your old parenting books -- you'll need a new set of guidelines for the years ahead. In this article, we'll give you the top 10 tips you'll need for parenting your tween.