10 Things Not to Say when Teaching Your Kid to Drive

Getting your teens ready for their driving test can seem like a daunting task.

Inviting your teens to take the wheel might seem like a daunting (or even downright terrifying) undertaking best left to experienced driver's education instructors. But the fact of the matter is, it's vitally important for parents to step up and play a role while their teens are learning to drive.

How serious is it? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2009, about 3,000 teenagers died in traffic accidents on U.S. streets, and parents can play a big part in reducing that fatality rate. So on the next several pages we'll discuss things you don't want to say to your teens while they're training to get their driver's licenses, as well as what you should actually say to get it right. But perhaps even more importantly, we'll discuss some of the habits parents might unwittingly practice while behind the wheel themselves -- since when you're training a teen, every action is up for scrutiny.