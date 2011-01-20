You're the Boss: 10 Limits Tweens Still Need

" " There's no question you love 'em and there's no question they're challenging. iStockphoto.com /G Neal photography

Your child has entered her tween years, and she is blossoming before your eyes into an individual with her own likes, desires and opinions.

Sometimes those opinions are stronger than you expected, though. ("Hannah Montana's skirt is not too short!") You understand that, as difficult as it is at times, setting boundaries is a key part of your job as a parent. If you don't provide direction to your child, then someone else -- namely her peers -- will, right? That's an unsettling thought. Then again, if you clamp down too hard on her, she'll be both miserable and rebellious. No one will be happy.

Advertisement

So how do you strike a balance? How do you show your tween you love her by setting healthy boundaries, while still letting her be herself? Here are 10 limits your tween still needs.