The word games for kids you will find in this article are sure to capture the attention of budding wordsmiths and the curious alike. Language is a powerful instrument, and in the right hands it can express all the thoughts and emotions humanly possible.

Let your inner Mark Twain out and take on these fun word games for kids. There's something for everyone. How well can you turn a phrase? Are you quick on your feet when it comes to writing on the fly? Test your word skills with these fun word games and see.

Quick Draw Art Game

Can you turn pictures into words? Try this quick draw art game and see if you can.

Switch-and-Show Word Game

Try this switch and show word game. You'll take a dull story and make it much more interesting -- and funny as well.

Family Match-Up Word Game

Do you think you have a good memory? Test it with this family match-up word game, a variation on memory card games.

Word Puzzler Game

How many words can you make out of one long, complicated word? Try this word puzzler game and see for yourself. The more words you make, the more points you'll earn.

Word Pictures Activity

This word pictures activity will take your favorite, descriptive words and add a whole new dimension.

Word Picture Book Activity

Illustrate the meanings of words with this word picture book activity. It's like having a dictionary but with only pictures.

One-Letter Storytelling Activity

How much of a story can you tell using words that start with only one letter? Test your one-letter storytelling prowess.

Sports Word Game

Take your love of sports and meld it with an interest in words. This sports word game will have you howling with laughter.

Word Scramble Game

Do you have a favorite noun, adjective and adverb? If so, try this word scramble game and create sentences made from your favorite words.

Headline Hunt Activity

Write headlines like the pros with this headline hunt activity. You may come up with something better, but even if you don't, we guarantee it'll be funnier.

Puzzle Poem Activity

Memorialize your favorite poem with a fun jigsaw puzzle version of it. This puzzle poem activity is sure to put a smile on your face.

Color of Color Word Activity

Are your stories lacking a bit of color? Try this color of color word activity and liven up your prose.

Or, you can get started with our quick draw art game on the next page.

