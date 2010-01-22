What are the best time management techniques?

" " If you feel like you're always on the run, you may benefit from effective time management. Michael Blann/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Time. You never seem to have enough of it. You wake up tired and rush through a day of missed deadlines and late appointments. Then you work late because you're trying to play catch-up, all the while missing out on quality time with your family and friends. Once you make it home, you crash into bed, only to repeat the same cycle the next day.

This seems to be the typical pace of life for many working people, but some experts believe that it can't be kept up continually without consequence. Whether it's by way of increased stress and depression or less time spent with loved ones, you may eventually pay a price for trying to fit too much into your schedule. And these issues can lead to further problems. For example, stress can lead to health conditions like high blood pressure, while a poor work-life balance may cause relationship troubles [source: Dittman].

Advertisement

If any of this sounds all too familiar, it may be time to take a break and get a handle on how you spend your time. Really anyone -- even very organized people -- can benefit from proper time management techniques, it's just a matter of learning how to incorporate them into your life.

In this article, you'll find some tips to effectively master the three main components of time management: prioritization, adhering to schedules and avoiding procrastination. Read on to learn about some tried-and-true time management strategies that could help bring balance to your schedule -- and your life.