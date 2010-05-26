Pregnant and Traveling? What You Should Know

Maybe you've been planning a trip for months. Maybe something's just come up and you have to go out of town for a little while. Whatever the circumstances, being pregnant doesn't have to mean that you can't travel.

In fact, if your pregnancy is proceeding normally, you can probably take just about any trip you could if you weren't pregnant. Of course, you should check with your doctor before you travel. But in most cases, being pregnant need not mean you have to stay at home.

In some ways, taking that trip while you're pregnant can be better than waiting until after the baby is born. It can be a lot easier to travel while pregnant than to travel with an infant or toddler. You won't have any crying, feeding, spit-ups or messy diapers to deal with. You won't have to lug around a diaper bag, car seat or portable crib.

If you do travel, being smart about some things can make your trip safer and more comfortable. Although it's generally safe to travel throughout pregnancy, good timing can make things easier. If you have a choice, schedule your trip during your second trimester (weeks 14 through 28). By then, the pregnancy should be well established, and your doctor will be aware of any potential complications. What's more, the morning sickness that may have surfaced in the first trimester is no longer an issue. Later on, however, you'll be heavier and have more trouble getting around in confined spaces like airplane aisles and restrooms. Sitting for a long time will be uncomfortable. You'll tire easily. And as delivery approaches, traveling women run the risk of going into labor in an unfamiliar place, far from their doctor.

Spend some time thinking about the kind of trip you'll take. If it's for a vacation, plan something restful and pleasant. Save the jet-setting or business trip for some other time.

For more ideas about how to enjoy your travels while pregnant, keep reading.