How to find sex offenders in my area

You can search government websites to find sex offenders in your area. One of the federal government's websites serves as a portal to your state's registry of sex offenders. The federal website also contains links to the registries of sex offenders in all United Sates territories, the District of Columbia and participating Native American tribes [source: Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website].

Follow the steps below to search for sex offenders in your area. Remember, each state has its own website, no two of which are exactly the same. Therefore your state's website may differ slightly from those described below.

Here's what to do:

Go to the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website. This website is a portal to state websites with registries of sex offenders. Review the Conditions of Use and then click I agree. Enter the alphanumeric code in the blank box exactly as it appears and click Continue. The Search tab of the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website is displayed. Do an Advanced Search to find sex offenders in your area. Click the click here link. Enter your Zip code and click Search. This option allows you to narrow your search to find sex offenders in your neighborhood or even on your street. A list of names of sex offenders in your Zip code is displayed. Click on a name to receive detailed information about a specific offender. Search for sex offenders living on a specific street by selecting Geographic at the top of the Individual Results page. Read the access information and click I accept. The Types of Searches page is displayed. Click the Geographic Search button. On the next page enter a Zip code or a county name. Click Submit. The next Geographic Search page is displayed. Enter a Street Name or use the Zip code to find details about sex offenders living on that street. If you don't enter a street name, the Zip code will be used. Click Submit. A list is displayed, including names addresses, dates of birth, etc. Select a name to see a photo of the person, offenses committed, etc. [source: New Jersey Sex Offender Internet Registry ].

Note that some of the information may not be up-to-date and may not list every offender.