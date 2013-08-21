An Essential Chart for Feeling Better with Aromatherapy

" " Find relief from your ailments with essential oils. Neeta Lind /Creative Commons

We’re often reminded to stop and smell the roses, but the benefits of letting your olfactory sense soak up the sweet smell of nature’s bounty goes well beyond taking the time to enjoy your surroundings. Many of the scents that you encounter every day also have healing properties; using these scents in the form of diluted essential oils is a natural way to ease everything from aches and pains to skin irritations and stress. The following list will help you get started with using familiar scents to heal common ailments for an all-natural method of improving your health. Remember: Check with your essential oils supplier for any safety precautions that need to be adhered to for specific oils.

Basil

Best used in the practice of massage or a bath, basil helps prevent hair loss, stress, exhaustion, insomnia, nausea, memory, dandruff, and indigestion.

Chamomile

Breathe in this calming scent to help relieve skin irritations, dry hair, hair loss, stress, depression, nausea, swelling, hormone imbalance, insomnia, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and asthma.

Geranium

This floral scent will help with circulation, swelling, hormone imbalance, labor pains, immunity, acne, and other skin irritations.

Jasmine

A compress or bath scented with jasmine will help relieve stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, pre-menstrual syndrome, and labor pains, and also increases sensuality.

Lavender

Lavender helps alleviate the symptoms of health issues including skin irritation, varicose veins, cold sores, odor, hair loss, depression, stress, exhaustion, insomnia, nausea, poor circulation, swelling, pre-menstrual syndrome, hormone imbalance, pregnancy, labor pains, headaches, immunity, high blood pressure, diarrhea, and athlete’s foot.

Lemon

This citrus scent can help with hair loss, stress, depression, exhaustion, insomnia, nausea, circulation, swelling, pre-menstrual syndrome, skin irritations, and varicose veins, as well prevent odor and boost both sensuality and immunity.

Peppermint

Known for its refreshing effect, peppermint can aid relaxation while fighting depression, exhaustion, nausea, headaches, indigestion, swelling, and constipation and promoting circulation.

Rosemary

This herb aids in digestion and memory, heals headaches, hangovers, and constipation, and helps maintain a healthy head of hair and clear skin.

Rosewood

This calming scent reduces high blood pressure, balances skin, reduces insomnia, alleviates headaches and nausea, and increases sensuality.

Sandalwood

This earthy scent promotes the balance of hormones while also helping alleviate nausea, inflammation, insomnia, and respiratory infections.