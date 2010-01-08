How to Choose a Nanny

" " Having a nanny gives your child a consistent caregiver, but how do you choose the right one? See more parenting pictures. iStockphoto.com /Damir Cudic

When you become a parent, it's natural for your child to become the most important thing in your life. You want to be able to provide the best home and care for your baby. Whether you're planning on continuing with your job, or you just need a little additional help so that you can run errands during the day, a nanny can be a beneficial childcare resource. Having a regular nanny provides a consistent secondary caregiver in your child's life, and a trusted nanny can sometimes even become a valued member of a family. But choosing a nanny can be nerve-racking. How do you know whom you can trust with your child?

The first step in choosing a nanny is to understand what the job entails and what your family needs from a childcare provider. Do you just need someone a few hours a week so that you can run errands, volunteer or work part-time? Or do you have a demanding career and require a full-time helper, such as a live-in nanny? Identifying your needs is an important first step in finding the right type of childcare.

Once you know what you need, how do you find the right person for the job? You may have heard of services that can find nannies for you and wonder whether this is a necessary tool or if you can conduct the search on your own. There is plenty to think about, but there also are many resources out there that will teach you how to search for, interview and hire a nanny. Your knowledge of your child and your family are the most important tools you need when searching for a nanny, but a few hints and tips can help you make the most informed decision possible.

For example, your options might include whether you would prefer a live-in or live-out nanny. Read on to learn what additional compensation a live-in nanny usually requires, and whether it could be worth the cost.