5 Things to Know About Managing Family Schedules

Today's families run at breakneck speeds. Parents toil away for 40 hours or more in the office. Kids are saddled with afterschool activities and homework. Weekend sports games, get-togethers and errands leave few spare moments to sit and smell the roses. Time is such a precious commodity these days that diligently managing your family's schedule is key to obtaining a work-life balance. Juggling multiple schedules around in your head can become overwhelming and increase your stress load.
By following a few simple tips, you can minimize the hassle of family scheduling and even pencil in some free time for yourself.
