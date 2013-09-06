5 Relaxation Tips for Pregnant Moms

Prenatal yoga may be one of the best things you can do for yourself and your baby: It helps you keep your muscles strengthened and toned, can assist your body in preparing for labor, and gives you a chance to calm your mind with breathing and relaxation techniques. Look for a class at your local gym or yoga studio, or see if you can join a standard yoga class with a teacher who can offer modifications when necessary. You can also look for DVDs or online videos for an at-home practice -- just make sure your doctor gives the okay.

