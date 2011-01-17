Michelle and Jim Bob's Tips for New Parents

" " Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar give their tips for new parents. DCL

10. Parenting brings some of the greatest joys in life, but it will also keep you on your knees in prayer.

9. Keep dating each other, even after you have children. The stronger your marriage is, the closer your family will be.

8. Dont be a perfectionist, military drill sergeant to your children. Praise your children ten times more than you correct them.

7. Your children will learn more from what you do than what you say! Lead by example.

6. Realize each one of us makes mistakes everyday and we must be willing to quickly humble ourselves and ask for forgiveness and make things right.

5. Hold everyone lovingly accountable. Gently respond when anyone speaks with sharp words, harshness or anger and make them aware of their tone.

4. Don't be self-centered or put others down. Concentrate on talking with a soft tone and showing acts of kindness to each other.

3. Turn off the computer, TV, and video games and spend time together as a family looking for opportunities to invest in the lives of others in need.

2. You will never regret spending too much time together. Make fun memories; enjoy the time you have with your children because they grow up fast!

1. True success will come as you love God and treat others as you would like to be treated.