10 Mistakes Parents Can Make

These 10 mistakes are common, but they can be easily avoided.

Raising kids can be hard, especially if you are a new parent. It is almost inevitable that you'll make a mistake or two along the way. Emma Jenner, nanny to the stars and formerly known as TLC's Take Home Nanny has compiled this list of mistakes you can avoid.

#1 Mistake: Labeling Children

Don't Label Your Children - Call your boy a naughty boy and he will be a naughty boy. Call your two year old a baby and he will behave accordingly.

Tips and Tools - Explain that the behavior the child is exuding is not acceptable as opposed to telling the child they are being naughty.