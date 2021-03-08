60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love

Gender-neutral baby names are more popular than ever. According to an analysis of baby name data kept by the Social Security Administration, there was an 88 percent increase in gender-neutral names from 1985 to 2015.
Whether the latest generation of parents are trying to raise their kids with fewer gendered expectations or simply like the sound of unisex names, there are plenty of great ones to choose from. The baby name website Nameberry identified the top 10 names that were split nearly evenly between girls and boys in 2018:
- Bellamy
- Charlie
- Dakota
- Denver
- Emerson
- Finley
- Justice
- River
- Skyler
- Tatum
Of those, Charlie is currently the most popular gender-neutral name and is the only one to appear in the top 250 baby names for both boys and girls.
Here's a list of 60 baby names that are perfect for girls, boys and nonbinary kids (in alphabetical order):
- Amari
- Ari
- Archer
- Arden
- August
- Avery
- Bellamy
- Blake
- Blessing
- Bowie
- Campbell
- Casey
- Charlie
- Dakota
- Denver
- Eden
- Elliot
- Ellison
- Emerson
- Fallon
- Finley
- Harlem
- Harper
- Hartley
- Hayden
- Hollis
- Jessie
- Jordan
- Jules
- Justice
- Kai
- Karter
- Kit
- Laramie
- Larkin
- Linden
- Madden
- Merritt
- Miller
- Morgan
- Parker
- Peyton
- Phoenix
- Quinn
- Ramsey
- Ripley
- Robin
- Rooney
- Reese
- Remington
- Riley
- River
- Rowan
- Ryan
- Sawyer
- Scout
- Skyler
- Tatum
- Taylor
- Zion
