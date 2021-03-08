Lifestyle
60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love

By: Dave Roos  |  Mar 8, 2021

kid in rainbow shirt
Parents are more open to giving their babies gender neutral names these days. Jill Lehmann Photography/Getty Images

Gender-neutral baby names are more popular than ever. According to an analysis of baby name data kept by the Social Security Administration, there was an 88 percent increase in gender-neutral names from 1985 to 2015.

Whether the latest generation of parents are trying to raise their kids with fewer gendered expectations or simply like the sound of unisex names, there are plenty of great ones to choose from. The baby name website Nameberry identified the top 10 names that were split nearly evenly between girls and boys in 2018:

  • Bellamy
  • Charlie
  • Dakota
  • Denver
  • Emerson
  • Finley
  • Justice
  • River
  • Skyler
  • Tatum

Of those, Charlie is currently the most popular gender-neutral name and is the only one to appear in the top 250 baby names for both boys and girls.

Here's a list of 60 baby names that are perfect for girls, boys and nonbinary kids (in alphabetical order):

  1. Amari
  2. Ari
  3. Archer
  4. Arden
  5. August
  6. Avery
  7. Bellamy
  8. Blake
  9. Blessing
  10. Bowie
  11. Campbell
  12. Casey
  13. Charlie
  14. Dakota
  15. Denver
  16. Eden
  17. Elliot
  18. Ellison
  19. Emerson
  20. Fallon
  21. Finley
  22. Harlem
  23. Harper
  24. Hartley
  25. Hayden
  26. Hollis
  27. Jessie
  28. Jordan
  29. Jules
  30. Justice
  31. Kai
  32. Karter
  33. Kit
  34. Laramie
  35. Larkin
  36. Linden
  37. Madden
  38. Merritt
  39. Miller
  40. Morgan
  41. Parker
  42. Peyton
  43. Phoenix
  44. Quinn
  45. Ramsey
  46. Ripley
  47. Robin
  48. Rooney
  49. Reese
  50. Remington
  51. Riley
  52. River
  53. Rowan
  54. Ryan
  55. Sawyer
  56. Scout
  57. Skyler
  58. Tatum
  59. Taylor
  60. Zion

