60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love

" " Parents are more open to giving their babies gender neutral names these days. Jill Lehmann Photography/Getty Images

Gender-neutral baby names are more popular than ever. According to an analysis of baby name data kept by the Social Security Administration, there was an 88 percent increase in gender-neutral names from 1985 to 2015.

Whether the latest generation of parents are trying to raise their kids with fewer gendered expectations or simply like the sound of unisex names, there are plenty of great ones to choose from. The baby name website Nameberry identified the top 10 names that were split nearly evenly between girls and boys in 2018:

Bellamy

Charlie

Dakota

Denver

Emerson

Finley

Justice

River

Skyler

Tatum

Of those, Charlie is currently the most popular gender-neutral name and is the only one to appear in the top 250 baby names for both boys and girls.

Here's a list of 60 baby names that are perfect for girls, boys and nonbinary kids (in alphabetical order):

Amari Ari Archer Arden August Avery Bellamy Blake Blessing Bowie Campbell Casey Charlie Dakota Denver Eden Elliot Ellison Emerson Fallon Finley Harlem Harper Hartley Hayden Hollis Jessie Jordan Jules Justice Kai Karter Kit Laramie Larkin Linden Madden Merritt Miller Morgan Parker Peyton Phoenix Quinn Ramsey Ripley Robin Rooney Reese Remington Riley River Rowan Ryan Sawyer Scout Skyler Tatum Taylor Zion

Now That's Cool In 2019, Merriam-Webster chose "they" as the word of the year, reflecting a 313 percent increase in online searches for "they," and the dictionary's decision to add an entry for "they" as a singular nonbinary pronoun like "she" and "he."