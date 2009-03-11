5 Things You Should Know: Teens and Sleep

How much sleep we need depends on a lot of things and age is a big one. While most adults need about seven or eight hours a night, kids need more: School-aged kids need a minimum of 10 hours a sleep each night, and that includes teenagers.
However, most teens are only averaging about six hours of sleep a night, leaving them at risk not just of failing calculus class, but for cognitive and emotional problems and accidents. Read more about what parents can do to help kids sleep more - and sleep better.
