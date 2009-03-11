Back-to-School Physicals: What to Expect

Reviewing your child's and your family's medical history with your pediatrician during a back-to-school physical is important for detecting patterns of disease and chronic illness that run in your family. Often there is paperwork for you to fill out before the appointment, so it's better to come prepared.

During this part of the visit doctor and patient (and parents, too, depending on your child's age) will talk about current medical conditions such as allergies (bee stings to food allergies) and illnesses (such as asthma or diabetes). Parents should make sure to reveal any hospitalizations, surgeries or prior injuries, and what serious illnesses family members have or have had (such as cancer and heart disease). After all, early detection can mean prevention.

You should also have a list of medications your child takes, including prescription medications, over-the-counter medicines, including baby aspirin, and supplements. Know dosages and include those in your paperwork.