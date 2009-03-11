Back-to-School Physicals: What to Expect

Schools require that kids have certain immunizations before they can attend. Most vaccinations are given before kids turn two but school-aged children can expect booster shots during their annual visit to the pediatrician.
Many doctors recommend the following immunizations: Hepatitis B vaccine (HBV), Hepatitis A (HAV), pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and petussis), Haemophilus influenzae type b bacteria (Hib), inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), varicella (chickenpox), MCV4 (meningitis), rotavirus, human papillomavirus (HPV), and influenza.
Some immunizations may cause discomfort, pain or fever so be armed with acetaminophen or ibuprofen (with doctor's approval, of course).
Why Shouldn't We Vaccinate Our Children?
Some parents are uncomfortable having their children receive vaccinations because of potential risks. Our advice? Talk to your doctor and do your research to make an informed decision about what's best for your family. Also, read this informative article by HowStuffWorks.com writer Josh Clark for more in-depth information. http://tlc.discovery.com/family/kids-health/why-shouldnt-we-vaccinate-our-children.html.