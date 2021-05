" " Ghost stories can add a little excitment to the evening. Jupiterimages/Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

Telling stories around the campfire is a quintessential camping activity that's easy to bring to your backyard. You can have each camper tell his or her own story, or you can make up a story as a group. Have one person start with a few lines of the tale, and then have another participant take over. Depending on your group of campers, you can tell funny stories to make everyone roll with laughter or scary stories to send shivers down their spines. Either way, you're bound to have an entertaining evening in the backyard while feeling like you're roughing it in the woods.