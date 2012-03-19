How to Plan a 5K Race Event

Everyone's looking for a 5K these days, so get in on the action and plan your own.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

So, you're interested in planning your first 5K event. Maybe you're a runner who wants to create more venues for your running buddies. Maybe you're planning a large event and want to kick it off with a race or you want to throw a fundraiser for a charity. Whatever your reason, planning a 5K race is a great way to get involved in your community and get people together. Just know that you have your work cut out for you by making the crossover from runner to race director. Be sure to set your sight on a date that's far enough away to give you plenty of time to learn all that you need to know to organize a successful race.

Perhaps the most important consideration for planning your 5K is the location. A good location will attract more people, period. That's why the most popular marathons are held in beautiful big cities around the world. If you plan a course out on a stretch of country road in the blazing sun, you shouldn't expect many enthusiastic participants. But a scenic urban route or a run down the beach should usually draw the crowds. That being said, the location also has to be easy to get to. If it's a neat location but too far from the urban center, people are also less likely to sign up. Your best bet for your first race is to choose a tried and true spot where other races have already been run. Picking the date is also a key consideration. Be sure to choose a day that doesn't have a lot of competition. That means to stay away from holidays and dates of other, well-known races.

Checklist for Planning a 5K Race Event

Once you choose your date and location, the very first thing you need to do before you tell anyone about it is start the permit process with the city. Races usually require shutting down streets and detouring traffic, so you must have permission from the powers-that-be to move forward.

You'll also want to create a budget for your event to ensure it's financially viable. There are a lot of people involved in making a race happen, and a lot of them need to be paid, like police, medical staff and your Web designer. Then, figure in costs for things like port-o-potties, water, tents, cones, T-shirts and signage. If your goal is to break even, you need to make sure your entry fees cover your costs. If you're looking to make money on your event, you might want to consider getting some sponsors. You'll also need to come up with a marketing plan to attract runners. This means creating a thorough Web site, as well as printed materials to distribute.

Next, it's time to focus on the logistics of the race. You need to make sure your course has been accurately measured and marked and that you know all of the places where water stops, signage and clocks should go along the course. You'll want to plan for a seamless registration process, so that runners can check in quickly, get their numbers and be on their way. You'll need to make sure you have plenty of volunteers to help with things like manning the water stations, running the registration table and handing out T-shirts at the finish line. It's important to clearly communicate your plan to all of the people involved to ensure things run smoothly. You'll also want to make sure they stick around to help with the breakdown when the race is over. Maybe even consider having a fresh group come in to help with the after race work, since it's likely that everyone who's already there will have already had a long day.

Tips for Organizing a 5K Race Event

Make sure you plan accordingly if kids will be participating in the race.
BananaStock/Thinkstock

One of the most important things in getting runners to sign up is having an easy and seamless registration process. This means offering online registration, which gives the runners the option of getting their paperwork done before the day of the race, usually at a reduced rate. For last-minute entrants, make sure that your entry form is a single page with clearly marked fields. Ask them to write legibly and make sure your registration volunteers read their names back to them to ensure they're accurate. When ordering race bibs and safety pins, always make sure you have more than you need. Also, be sure to instruct runners to wear their numbers on the front so they can easily be recorded as they cross the finish line. Be prepared to hand out snacks at the finish line, too. Runners will be hungry and will need food to regain some energy. Consider asking restaurants or grocery stores to act as sponsor and provide the goodies. All of these registration details ultimately affect the results of the race, so it's important to make sure everything is executed properly. You may also want to hire a person or a company to administer the timing of the race to ensure accurate results.

Overall, the No. 1, most important aspect of the event is safety, and there are many considerations that go into this. The first one is to make sure you have enough water, so take the amount you think you'll need and double it. You'll need ample signage and volunteers to man the course so that the runners stay on course. You must have traffic control to make sure that cars can't enter the course and risk hitting a runner, and you should strongly consider having an EMT or some sort of medical presence on site. If you don't, be sure that your volunteers have clear instructions to call 911 without hesitation if an emergency were to occur. Most races require that you sign a waiver, so you're not responsible for any injuries that may occur. At the end of the day, if everyone crosses the finish line safely, you've hosted a successful event.

