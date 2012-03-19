How to Plan a 5K Race Event

So, you're interested in planning your first 5K event. Maybe you're a runner who wants to create more venues for your running buddies. Maybe you're planning a large event and want to kick it off with a race or you want to throw a fundraiser for a charity. Whatever your reason, planning a 5K race is a great way to get involved in your community and get people together. Just know that you have your work cut out for you by making the crossover from runner to race director. Be sure to set your sight on a date that's far enough away to give you plenty of time to learn all that you need to know to organize a successful race.
Perhaps the most important consideration for planning your 5K is the location. A good location will attract more people, period. That's why the most popular marathons are held in beautiful big cities around the world. If you plan a course out on a stretch of country road in the blazing sun, you shouldn't expect many enthusiastic participants. But a scenic urban route or a run down the beach should usually draw the crowds. That being said, the location also has to be easy to get to. If it's a neat location but too far from the urban center, people are also less likely to sign up. Your best bet for your first race is to choose a tried and true spot where other races have already been run. Picking the date is also a key consideration. Be sure to choose a day that doesn't have a lot of competition. That means to stay away from holidays and dates of other, well-known races.
Advertisement