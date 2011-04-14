How to Make Balloon Animals

Blow up most of the #260 balloon. Leave a few inches (centimeters) uninflated. Make a knot at the open end.

Starting at the knot, grab about 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) of balloon and twist it two or three times. This will create the nose bubble.

Make one 'ear' by twisting the balloon two inches (5 centimeters) further down the body. Make another twist two inches (5 centimeters) further down the body. You now have three short sections (bubbles) -- a 'nose' and two 'ears' -- and a long section.

Fold the balloon at the twist between the two ears, so that the ears are side by side.

Twist the balloon three times where the 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) nose section meets the ears. This will make the nose part stick out. You may have to push it away from between the two ears a bit. The balloon should now look like a nose, two ears and a long body.

Hold the long balloon with the ear twist in one hand. Hold it at the other side of your hand, and twist it to create a neck that's the width of your hand.

Make two more 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) long bubbles of balloon to make front legs.

Fold the balloon between the legs and twist it three times at the neck joint. Your balloon should now have a head, neck, legs and a long body.

Twist two twists at the end of the body to create a hip joint. Be sure to leave a long body.

Repeat step 6 and create hind legs. Leave the uninflated part of the balloon for the tail.

Fold and twist the balloon at the hip joint.