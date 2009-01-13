" " This delicious cookie worm is a playful and creative alternative to special occasion cakes. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

The building of this cookie worm might take a bit of patience for small hands but makes for a great alternative to a special occasion cake.

Ingredients

30 pre-baked sugar cookies

1 large container of chocolate frosting

Squeezable frosting pen

The Build:

Begin making your s-shaped worm by laying your cookies out on sheets - this will make it easier in the long run. Spread the underside of one cookie with 1 tablespoon of frosting. Put aside.

Spread the underside of another cookie with frosting and adhere to the first cookie that you put aside. The frosting will allow the two to stick together.

Repeat this process until you've done six or eight cookies' worth. At that point, lay your worm on its side on a plate and keep going. Once you've finished, put into the refrigerator and chill for 15 minutes.

Finally, draw a face on the front cookie. Get creative by using other pieces of candy or small cookies along the side of the worm - or set the worm in a bed of parsley "grass".