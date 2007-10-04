Wearable Art Crafts for Kids

" " Kids' bracelets are fun to make and share with friends.

Wearable art crafts are a fun way for you and your child to get creative with your wardrobes. If you've ever wondered how to make your own jewelry or Halloween costume, then the following articles are a perfect place for you to begin. Each provides easy-to-follow instructions and detailed pictures to help you navigate your wearable art crafts project. Keep reading for more ideas.

How to Make Kids' Bracelets

Kids' bracelets are a fun way for your child to create pretty jewelry to wear and share with friends. Get ideas for making friendship bracelets, woven bracelets, and more.

How to Make Button Covers for Kids

Decorative button covers add flare and creativity to any outfit. Learn how to make button covers for kids in this article.

How to Make Kids' Hats

Kids love customizing what they wear, and hats are an easy place to start. See fun ideas for making unique kids' hats.

" " Kids will love decorating their own hats.

How to Make Girls' Dresses

In this article, you'll discover several ways to create a dress special enough for the little girl in your life. Find out how to make a ball gown and more.

How to Make Kids' Glasses

Glasses may not be the first thing that come to mind when you're thinking of wearable art crafts, but this article will give you a few new crafting ideas. Learn more here.

How to Make Girls' Headbands

Headbands are an easy place to begin your wearable crafts endeavor. You're sure to find something you like with the pretty designs in this article. Keep reading to find the right headband for your child.

How to Decorate Kids' Jackets

Your child will have fun expressing himself or herself with this wearable art project. Get creative ideas for decorating kids' jackets in this article.

How to Make Kids' Jewelry

The ways in which you can create kids' jewelry are nearly endless. The suggestions in this article are an excellent place to begin. Learn more.

How to Make Kids' Pins

Decorative pins are a quick and easy way to add spice to an outfit, whether you're celebrating a specific holiday, dressing up for a special occasion, or just dressing for everyday life. Find fun kids' pin designs in this article.

" " These cute hair bows look adorable on little girls and dolls alike.

How to Make Girls' Hair Bows

Creating a special hair bow for your little girl is a great way to show her how much you care about her, and she'll love how pretty these bows look in her hair. Discover designs for different hair bows in this article.

Easy Nail Art for Kids

Nail art is a fun activity whether you're celebrating something special or you just want to try something new. Learn more about easy nail art for kids in this article.

Nail Art for Kids

If you want to treat your child to something special, why not decorate her nails? Find neat patterns and designs in this article.

How to Decorate Kids' T-Shirts

Decorating t-shirts can be a fun way to pass an afternoon -- you only need a clean, plain shirt and a few supplies. Learn more in this article.

How to Make Kids' Costumes

Whether it's Halloween or your child just wants to play dress-up, you'll find fun and creative ideas for kids' costumes in this article. Keep reading to learn more.

" " An out-of-this-world cape is just one creative kids' costume idea.

How to Make Girls' Hair Barrettes

The pretty barrettes in this article will work well with different hair styles and types. Get ideas for creating beautiful girls' hair barrettes.

How to Make Girls' Hair Ties

Girls with longer hair will love the cute hair ties in this article. Find out how to make girls' hair ties here.

How to Make Girls' Hair Wraps

Hair wraps are a fun alternative to bows and headbands. Funky designs and cool patterns work well when creating hair wraps. Learn more here.

How to Decorate Kids' Shirts

It is easy to jazz up plain, boring shirts with the creative suggestions in this article. See neat ideas for decorating kids' shirts.

How to Decorate Boys' T-Shirts

It doesn't matter if your little boy likes cowboys, outer space, or anything in between. You're sure to find fun t-shirt decorations in this article to match his interests. Keep reading to find out more.

How to Decorate Girls' T-Shirts

The ideas in this article range from appliqué to tie-dye. Get creative while you learn how to decorate girls' t-shirts.

" " A photo necklace is a neat way to preserve memories.

How to Make Kids' Necklaces

An ice cream cone necklace, a photo tag necklace, and an American medal are just a few of the kids' necklaces you'll see in this article. Learn more.

How to Make Kids' Shoes

Sandals, sneakers, and flip-flops can all be spiffed up using these ideas. Find creative ways to get funky with your footwear.

" " There are endlessly creative ways to decorate kids' T-shirts.

How to Make Kids' Ties

Lanyards can be used for all kinds of things, and they look cool, too. See neat patterns for kids' ties here.

