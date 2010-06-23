Pretty as a Princess Hats

" " Allyson Keller Allyson Keller

Create the perfect rainy day or birthday party activity with a few sheets of patterned paper and your leftover embellishments. Girls will let their imaginations soar with this fun and easy project.

Supplies:

Assorted patterned paper

White tulle

Scissors

Pen or pencil

Heidi Grace chipboard embellishments

Doodlebug stickers

Bazzill flowers

Doodlebug flowers

GlueGlider Pro with HighTac adhesive cartridge

Kaisercraft self adhesive rhinestones

Stickles

White elastic

Stapler

For Glittery stars:

Xyron 1.5" Create-A-Sticker

Bazzill cardstock (white)

Doodlebug glitter

Using a sheet of 12x12 paper for each hat, cut an arch across the back of paper and cut out with scissors. To create the arch use a compass or trace around a large plate.

Using an adhesive runner or double sided tape, create a strip of adhesive along one long edge of the paper, staying as close to the edge as possible. Flip the paper over and repeat on the opposite long edge.

Roll the paper into a cone shape, overlapping the adhesive edges and leaving a small hole at the top. Press the edges together with one hand inside the cone to create a solid adhesive bond.

Twist the end of the piece of tulle and insert into the small hole at the top of the hat. If necessary - use a large needle to poke tulle down into the hat, or staple the tulle to the paper.

Embellish the hats using assorted embellishments - flowers, rhinestones, stickers, glitter glue - let your creativity shine!

Once the hat is completed, use some elastic and a stapler to attach a chin band. Attach elastic to one side of the hat, measure around the child's face, then trim and attach elastic to the other side.

BONUS TIP: To create your own inexpensive embellishments, die cut or punch shapes from white cardstock.

Use an adhesive machine to apply adhesive to one side of the shape and cover with glitter.

Using the adhesive machine, insert the now glittery shape face-up to apply adhesive to the back of the shape, creating a sticker. Apply to your project.

