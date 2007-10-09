Nail Art for Kids

Try the sweet treats nail art design.
Try the sweet treats nail art design.

Nail art for kids puts creativity at kids' fingertips.

The nail art ideas in this article are fun, unique ways to practice painting -- and kids get to wear the results. There are nail art designs for every kid's fancy, from sports to music to space.

Advertisement

If the idea of painting on such a small surface seems scary, don't fret -- each nail art design below includes detailed, step-by-step instructions and colorful photos.

Follow these links to get started on this great kids' wearable art craft:

Snack Attack Nail Art

Out of This World Nail Art

Explore the final frontier with this nail art idea, which includes planets and shooting stars.

Sweet Treats Nail Art

Indulge your sweet tooth with this tasty nail art idea. Learn how to paint an adorable cupcake and more.

Call Waiting Nail Art

There's no busy signal on this phone line. Check out this fun nail art idea -- perfect for all the talkative kids you know.

Fresh Fruit Nail Art

This fresh-picked nail art idea features designs for strawberries, grapes, and more.

MVP Nails Nail Art

Check out this sporty nail art idea, which includes instructions for painting a basketball and basketball net.

Noteworthy Nails Nail Art

You'll hit the right note with this nail art idea. Learn how to paint piano keys, musical notes, and more.

Cool Dude Nail Art

This cool dude -- a happy snowman -- puts winter cheer at your fingertips.

Peace, Love, and Happiness Nail Art

This blast-from-the-past nail art idea features a groovy peace sign, heart, and happy face.

Puppy Love Nail Art

Man's best friend becomes hand's best friend with this adorable nail art idea.

School Days Nail Art

You'll want to stay after school if it means getting to paint this fun nail art design.

If your stomach is rumbling, it's time to get started on some great kids' nail art ideas. Move on to the first section to learn how to paint the snack attack nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Snack Attack Nail Art for Kids
  2. Out of This World Nail Art for Kids
  3. Sweet Treats Nail Art for Kids
  4. Call Waiting Nail Art for Kids
  5. Fresh Fruit Nail Art for Kids
  6. MVP Nail Art for Kids
  7. Noteworthy Nails Nail Art for Kids
  8. Cool Dude Nail Art for Kids
  9. Peace, Love, and Happiness Nail Art
  10. Puppy Love Nail Art for Kids
  11. School Days Nail Art for Kids

Snack Attack Nail Art for Kids

Try the snack attack nail art design.
Try the snack attack nail art design.
Paint the snack attack nail art design in six steps.
Paint the snack attack nail art design in six steps.

If you're craving something special, try the snack attack nail art activity for kids. The following instructions tell you how to paint a hamburger nail design, but if you want some variations on the theme, use the photos below as a guide!

How to make the snack attack nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails red. Let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Using light brown paint, paint a half-circle on a slant near the top of the nail.

Step 3: Using dark brown paint, paint a thick line across the straight edge of the half-circle. This is the hamburger patty.

Step 4: Using light brown paint, paint a thick line under the burger to create the bottom half of the bun.

Step 5: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint three tiny dots (seeds) on the top bun.

Step 6: Using green paint, add lettuce by painting a very thin line between the burger and the top half of the bun.

For space-age fun at your fingertips, check out the out of this world nail art idea in the next section.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Out of This World Nail Art for Kids

Try the out of this world nail art design.
Try the out of this world nail art design.
The out of this world nail art design includes planets, shooting stars, and more.
The out of this world nail art design includes planets, shooting stars, and more.

For something with universal appeal, try the out of this world nail art idea for kids. You won't need to wish on a shooting star when painting this nail art design -- the detailed steps below make this kids' nail art design simple to paint.

Here we'll show you how to paint a planet and a shooting star. Make sure to check the photos below for other variations on this space-age nail art design.

Advertisement

How to make the out of this world nail art design:

How to make the out of this world nail art design:

How to paint the planet:

Step 1: Paint nail dark blue. Let dry.

Step 2: Using magenta paint, paint a circle in the center of the nail. Let dry.

Step 3: Using yellow paint and a toothpick or the very tip of a tiny brush, paint a ring around the planet.

How to paint the shooting star:

Step 1: Paint nail dark blue. Let dry.

Step 2: Using silver glitter paint, paint three curved lines "shooting" across the nail.

Step 3: Using gold or yellow paint, paint a small star at the spot where the three curved lines meet.

Do you have a sweet tooth? How about sweet nails? Keep reading to learn about the sweet treats nail art idea.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Sweet Treats Nail Art for Kids

Try the sweet treats nail art idea.
Try the sweet treats nail art idea.
The sweet treats nail art idea includes many goodies.
The sweet treats nail art idea includes many goodies.

It will be hard to resist biting your nails after you decorate them with the sweet treats nail art design. An adorable cupcake is the focal point of this kids' nail art idea, but see the photos below for some tasty variations of this design.

How to make the sweet treats nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails any color. Let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Using tan paint, paint a square in the center of the bottom half of the nail.

Step 3: Using pink paint, paint two circles side by side on top of the square. Paint another circle on top of the first two.

Step 4: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint tiny dots all over the pink cupcake. These sprinkles make the cupcake look yummy.

Step 5: Using red paint, paint a small dot on top of the cupcake. The cherry on top is the best part.

You'll talk all night long about the kids' nail art idea in the next section. Keep reading to learn about the call waiting nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Call Waiting Nail Art for Kids

Try the call waiting nail art design.
Try the call waiting nail art design.
Paint the call waiting nail art idea in eight steps.
Paint the call waiting nail art idea in eight steps.

For a great conversation starter, try wearing the call waiting nail art design for kids. You won't want to put this great kids' nail art idea on hold.

How to make the call waiting nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails any color. Let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Using a contrasting color, paint a half-circle on the pinky nail. This is the base of the telephone.

Step 3: Paint two small, stubby squares of the same color on top of the half-circle. Let dry.

Step 4: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint dots for the buttons.

Step 5: Using the same color paint used for the telephone base, paint two circles on a diagonal on the index finger nail. Leave a small amount of space between the two circles.

Step 6: Connect the two circles with a thick, curved line to create the telephone receiver. Let dry.

Step 7: Using black paint and a tooth­pick, paint tiny dots on the earpiece and the mouthpiece.

Step 8: Paint a curly "cord" starting at the receiver and stretching over the middle two nails and the thumb, connecting the receiver to its base on the pinky.

The fresh fruit nail art idea in the next section is always in season. Keep reading to find out more.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Fresh Fruit Nail Art for Kids

Try the fresh fruit nail art design.
Try the fresh fruit nail art design.
The fresh fruit nail art idea includes many fruit shapes.
The fresh fruit nail art idea includes many fruit shapes.

For a colorful new look, try fresh fruit nail art for kids. Painting this nail art design won't drive you bananas, because it's really "berry" easy.

The instructions below show you how to paint strawberries and grapes, but make sure to check out the photos below for other tasty variations of this design.

Advertisement

How to make the fresh fruit nail art design:

How to paint the strawberry:

Step 1: Paint nail red. Let dry.

Step 2: Using green paint, paint a rounded diamond shape start­ing at the top center of the nail and extending vertically to the center of the nail.

Step 3: Add two more rounded dia­monds extending horizontally at the top of the nail -- one on each side of the vertical diamond.

Step 4: Using black paint, paint seven or eight small "seeds" all over the red part of the nail.

How to paint the grapes:

Step 1: Paint nail any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using purple paint, paint three circles grouped in a triangle in the center of the nail. Let dry.

Step 3: Using green paint, paint two rounded diamond shapes coming out from the space between the top two circles. These are grape leaves.

Step 4: Using white paint, paint a tiny dot, or highlight, near the top of each circle.

The game is on with the kids' nail art idea in the next section. Keep reading to learn how to do the MVP nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

MVP Nail Art for Kids

Try the MVP nail art design.
Try the MVP nail art design.
The MVP nail art idea includes many sporty designs.
The MVP nail art idea includes many sporty designs.

You'll score lots of points with the MVP nail art design for kids. This nail art idea is perfect for all the kid athletes and sports fans in your life.

A basketball and basketball hoop are the focal points of this nail art idea, but the photos below show other sporty variations on this design.

Advertisement

How to make the MVP nail art design:

How to paint the basketball:

Step 1: Paint nail white. Let dry. Repeat.

Step 2: Using brown paint, paint a circle on the nail. For fun, place the circle in a different spot on each nail. Let dry.

Step 3: Using black paint, add detail by painting one vertical straight line between two curved lines in the center of the ball.

Step 4: If you'd like, you can add a red dashed line to show that the ball is bouncing across your nails.

How to paint the basketball net:

Step 1: Paint nail white. Let dry. Repeat.

Step 2: Using red paint, paint a curved line across the top of the nail. Let dry. This is the rim.

Step 3: Using black paint and a toothpick to create the net, paint angled lines going from left to right; then paint angled lines going from right to left.

The nail art idea in the next section is more than music to your ears -- it's music to your fingertips. Move on to the next section to learn how to paint the noteworthy nails nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Noteworthy Nails Nail Art for Kids

Try the noteworthy nails nail art design.
Try the noteworthy nails nail art design.
Piano keys are just one idea in the noteworthy nails nail art design.
Piano keys are just one idea in the noteworthy nails nail art design.

Show everyone that you've got the beat with the noteworthy nails nail art design for kids. Piano keys are the focus of this kids' nail art idea, but see the photos below for other variations on this harmonious theme.

How to make the noteworthy nails nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails red. Let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Paint a thick white band diagonally across the nail. Let dry. Repeat.

Step 3: Using black paint and a tooth­pick, outline the white band.

Step 4: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint thin lines across the white band, spacing them out evenly. This step requires an especially slow, steady hand, so have patience.

Step 5: Add black keys by painting a thicker black line halfway down several of the thin lines.

The cool dude nail art design is a winter wonderland for your nails. Check out this great kids' nail art idea in the next section.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Cool Dude Nail Art for Kids

Chill out with the cool dude nail art design.
Chill out with the cool dude nail art design.
Paint the cool dude nail art design in nine steps.
Paint the cool dude nail art design in nine steps.

The cool dude nail art idea for kids features a cheery snowman, complete with top hat, scarf, and carrot nose. This nail art design gives new meaning to the term "frosted nails." See the photo below for a fun snowflake idea to complement this cool dude!

How to make the cool dude nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails blue. Let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Using white paint to create the snowman's body, paint a large circle that appears to be extending off the bottom edge of the nail.

Step 3: Using white paint, paint a smaller circle (the snowman's head) resting on top of the bottom circle. Let dry. (Repeat steps 2 and 3 if white paint looks streaky.)

Step 4: Using black paint, paint a small square at an angle on the snowman's head. Add a thin line of black paint under the square.

Step 5: Using black paint and a tooth­pick, add two small dots for eyes and four or five dots in a curved line for a smile. (Make sure you leave room for the snowman's nose!)

Step 6: Using orange paint, paint a long, thin triangle that starts just under and between the two eyes and comes to a point just beyond the right edge of the white circle.

Step 7: Using red paint, paint a thin red line separating the snow­man's head and body and a slightly thicker line cascading down the left side.

Step 8: Using green paint and a toothpick, add three small dots of holly to the hat.

Step 9: Using white paint and a tooth­pick, add several tiny white dots to the blue back­ground to represent snowflakes.

Take a trip back in time with the kids' nail art idea in the next section. Keep reading to learn about the peace, love, and happiness nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Peace, Love, and Happiness Nail Art

Groove with the peace, love, and happiness nail art design.
Groove with the peace, love, and happiness nail art design.
The peace, love, and happiness nail art design includes a peace sign, heart, and happy face.
The peace, love, and happiness nail art design includes a peace sign, heart, and happy face.

Slip on your bell-bottoms and add the peace, love, and happiness nail art design to your retro look. This groovy nail art idea features three designs: a peace sign, heart, and happy face.

How to make the peace, love, and happiness nail art design:

How to paint the peace sign:

Advertisement

Step 1: Paint nail any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using a contrasting color paint and the tip of a tiny brush, paint the outline of a circle in the center of the nail. Leave the center of the circle unpainted.

Step 3: Using the same color paint as the circle, paint a straight, vertical line through the center of the circle.

Step 4: Paint an upside-down V centered on the vertical line to complete the peace symbol.

How to paint the heart:

Step 1: Paint nail any color except red. Let dry.

Step 2: Using red paint, paint the outline of a heart in the center of the nail.

Step 3: Fill in the heart with red paint.

How to paint the happy face:

Step 1: Paint nail any color except yellow. Let dry.

Step 2: Using yellow paint, paint a circle in the center of the nail. Let dry. Repeat.

Step 3: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint two small dots for eyes and a curved line for the smile.

You can't help but fall in love with the nail art idea in the next section. Keep reading to learn how to paint the puppy love nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Puppy Love Nail Art for Kids

Try the puppy love nail art design.
Try the puppy love nail art design.
Paint the puppy love nail art design in six steps.
Paint the puppy love nail art design in six steps.

With its floppy ears and big, brown eyes, it's hard not to fall for the dog in the puppy love kids' nail art design. Make sure to check out the dog bone and paw print variations for this nail art design below.

How to make the puppy love nail art design:

Step 1: Paint nails any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using light brown paint, paint a pear shape in the center of the nail. Let dry. This will be the puppy's head.

Step 3: Using black paint, paint an arch on each side of the puppy's head. These are the puppy's ears.

Step 4: Using black paint, paint two dots at the top of the head (eyes), a larger dot in the center (nose), and a smiling mouth under the nose.

Step 5: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint several tiny dots on each side of the nose.

Step 6: Using pink paint, paint a half-circle tongue under the puppy's mouth.

You'll make the grade with the nail art idea in the final section. Keep reading to learn how to paint the school days nail art design.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

School Days Nail Art for Kids

Go to the head of the class with the school days nail art design.
Go to the head of the class with the school days nail art design.
The school days nail art idea
The school days nail art idea

Everyone from the teacher's pet to the class clown will love the school days nail art idea. No need to stay up all night studying -- the steps below make painting this kids' nail art design a cinch.

How to make the school days nail art design:

How to paint the A+:

Step 1: Paint nail white. Let dry. Repeat.

Step 2: Using light blue paint and the very tip of a brush, paint horizontal lines across the nail so that it looks like a sheet of notebook paper. Let dry.

Step 3: Using red paint, add an A+ on the nail. A diagonal slant makes the grade look more realistic.

How to paint the pencil:

Step 1: Paint nail any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using yellow paint, paint a thick line in the middle of the nail. Paint this line either at an angle or straight up and down. Let dry.

Step 3: Using pink paint, paint a square at the bottom of the yellow line.

Step 4: Using tan paint, paint a triangle at the top of the yellow line. Let dry.

Step 5: Using black paint, fill in a small area of "lead" at the tip of the tan triangle.

Looking for more great kids' crafts? Try:

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...