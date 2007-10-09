" " Beautiful button bouquets

Learn how to make kids' pins that dazzle, endear, and charm with their creativity. From simple designs that utilize recycled materials to a brooch made from old buttons, these kids' crafts appeal to kids' imaginations.

These pin projects also make great gifts for holidays, friends' birthdays, and end-of-year teacher gifts.

So break out the glue gun, and raid grandma's button collection -- it's time to get pinned down to a fun kids craft.

Follow the links below to find out how to make a variety of different creative pins and brooches.

Artistic Craft Butons

Make simple and fun brooches out of your favorite magazines or greeting cards.

Recycled Jewels Craft Pins

Turn old gaudy jewelry into fabulous fashion accessories.

Button Bouquet Brooches

Make beautiful bouquets out of buttons in a few simple steps.

Chunky Hollywood Jewelry Craft

Recreate movie star glamour by making wearable art with random pieces of metal and plastic.

