How to Make Kids' Pins

Beautiful button bouquets
Learn how to make kids' pins that dazzle, endear, and charm with their creativity. From simple designs that utilize recycled materials to a brooch made from old buttons, these kids' crafts appeal to kids' imaginations.

These pin projects also make great gifts for holidays, friends' birthdays, and end-of-year teacher gifts.

So break out the glue gun, and raid grandma's button collection -- it's time to get pinned down to a fun kids craft.

Follow the links below to find out how to make a variety of different creative pins and brooches.

Artistic Craft Butons

Make simple and fun brooches out of your favorite magazines or greeting cards.

Recycled Jewels Craft Pins

Turn old gaudy jewelry into fabulous fashion accessories.

Button Bouquet Brooches

Make beautiful bouquets out of buttons in a few simple steps.

Chunky Hollywood Jewelry Craft

Recreate movie star glamour by making wearable art with random pieces of metal and plastic.

With so many project to choose from, start at the beginning. Continue to the next page to find out how to make buttons out of magazines and greeting cards.

Picture Art Brooch

Recycle your favorite magazines or greeting cards into a picture art brooch. This custom jewelry is as easy as cut, paste, and wear.

What You'll Need:

  • Old magazines or greeting cards
  • Thin cardboard, pencil
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Trims such as feathers, ribbon, glitter, and sequins
  • Pin back (available at craft stores) or masking tape
  • A safety pin

Step One: Cut a picture from your favorite magazine or greeting card. Place it on a piece of cardboard and trace around it. Cut out the picture shape from cardboard. This will be your back piece. Glue the picture to the cardboard back piece.

Step Two: Let the glue set. Glue on trims, such as feathers, sequins, ribbon, or glitter, to decorate your brooch. Glue the pin back to the back of the brooch, or tape a safety pin on the back. Make more pins to give to your friends, and wear them on button day at school.

Recycled Jewels Craft Pins

Rearrange old jewelry any way you like and glue.
Take apart several pieces of old jewelry, and combine them to create recycled jewels craft pins -- a great way to make the most of your costume jewelry collection.

What You'll Need:

  • Old costume jewelry (or buy rhinestones and other faux gems at a craft store)
  • Jewelry glue (for plastic and metal)
  • Scissors
  • Plastic coffee can lids
  • Metal barrettes or brooch pins

Step One: Gather some old costume jewelry. Take apart the rhinestones, beads, and pearls. Cut a circle or a unique shape from a plastic coffee can lid. Arrange your "jewels" in a new jewelry design.

Step Two: Glue them to the plastic base, covering the whole piece. Glue a metal barrette or brooch pin to the back of the jewelry base. Let the glue set.

Button Bouquet Brooches

Create beautiful bouquet pins
Create button bouquet brooches out of old buttons. The whimsical bouquets bring colorful results and happy smiles to the faces of those lucky enough to receive your bouquet.

What You'll Need:

  • 2 green chenille stems 12 inches each
  • 5 beautiful buttons
  • 12 inches ribbon, 3/4 inch wide
  • 3/4-inch pin back

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Needle nose pliers
  • Glue gun
  • Glue sticks

Step One: Cut the chenille stems into 4-inch lengths.

Cut stems into 4-inch pieces.
Step Two: For flat buttons, slip a stem through a button hole, going from the back and then through the front to the back again. Twist the stem tightly at the back using the needle-nose pliers. For post-style buttons, twist the stem through the hole, then add a drop of hot glue to hold the button so it faces forward.

Step Three: Gather the 5 chenille stems together and wrap them tightly with the last 4-inch chenille stem. Trim the ends of the wrapped stem.

Slip stems through button holes and glue.
Step Four: Bend the button flowers gracefully to make a flat bouquet. Pull some of the flower stems shorter, leaving others longer. Trim the bottom of the stems. Tie the ribbon in a bow around the center of your bouquet.

Gather stems and tie a ribbon.
Step Five: Glue a pin back to the back of the bouquet.

Use a button bouquet brooch to decorate a hat.
Chunky Hollywood Jewelry Craft

Use any metal or plastic doodads to make jewelry.
To be on top of the trends, try the chunky Hollywood jewelry craft project.

What You'll Need:

  • Pin backings
  • Pieces of plastic, such as coffee can lids
  • Various small metal and/or plastic doo-dads you've found

You might take gears from an old watch, tiny hardware items, little toys or party favors, as well as beads and wires. Ask your friends to bring some small, cool objects.

Choose your pieces and do a layout, then cut the plastic to the correct size. Glue the items onto the plastic, then in the morning, when the glue has dried, glue on the pin backing.

