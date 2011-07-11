How to Make a Turban

Place a turban cap on your head. This cap keeps loose wisps of hair from popping out from under the turban.

Lay a piece of cotton cloth 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) wide and 10 feet (304.8 centimeters) long over your head. Let eight inches (20.3 centimeters) hang down below your neck. Let the rest of the cloth cover your face.

Hold the cloth in place with one hand, so it doesn't slip. Take the front section of the fabric in your other hand, pull it up and wrap it to the right side of your head towards the back. Continue wrapping until you have made one full circle around your head, pulling the cloth tight as you wrap.

Tilt your head a bit to the right. Wrap the cloth around your head once more.

Tilt your head back a bit and wrap the cloth so the top is a bit higher than the previous wrap.

Continue wrapping, alternating the tilt of your head. Make sure each wrap around is a bit higher than the previous wrap.

Continue wrapping until you have about two feet (61 centimeters) left. Wrap this horizontally around the lower edge of the turban. This will hold the other turban wraps in place.

Tuck the end of the cloth underneath the other wraps.