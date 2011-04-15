How to Make Masquerade Masks

Draw an outline of your mask on your crafting foam, paper or plastic . You can make a simple oval mask or something more elaborate. You want to make something that will cover an area around your eyes. It's up to you how much of your face you wish to cover.

Cut out your mask design.

Cut out holes for your eyes. Make sure to line the holes up so you will be able to see out of your mask.

Glue on any feathers or flower petals you wish to add with hot glue.

Decorate your mask. You can use paint or some other material of your choice. Be creative.

Add glitter. Put copious amounts of glue where you want glitter. If you added feathers, it's a good idea to put glitter over any exposed hot glue. Sprinkle glitter over the glue. After the glue dries, shake off the excess glitter.

Make small holes on each edge of the mask. Attach elastic thread or string to hold your mask ub place when you wear it [source: Craftjr , 123peppy].