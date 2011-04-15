You can come up with any creation for Carnival when you make your own mask! Blaine Harrington III/Getty Images
Masquerade masks are great costume accessories. You can wear ordinary clothes with a masquerade mask, and suddenly you're in costume. You can easily make a masquerade mask yourself with items from your local store craft store.
Here's how to make masquerade masks.
Materials
- Crafting foam sheets/thick paper/thin plastic sheets
- Scissors
- Elastic thread or string
- Paint (optional)
- Glitter and glue (optional)
- Colored feathers or fake flower petals (optional)
- Hot glue gun (if using colored feathers or fake flower petals)
- Hole punch (optional)
The Step-by-step
- Draw an outline of your mask on your crafting foam, paper or plastic. You can make a simple oval mask or something more elaborate. You want to make something that will cover an area around your eyes. It's up to you how much of your face you wish to cover.
- Cut out your mask design.
- Cut out holes for your eyes. Make sure to line the holes up so you will be able to see out of your mask.
- Glue on any feathers or flower petals you wish to add with hot glue.
- Decorate your mask. You can use paint or some other material of your choice. Be creative.
- Add glitter. Put copious amounts of glue where you want glitter. If you added feathers, it's a good idea to put glitter over any exposed hot glue. Sprinkle glitter over the glue. After the glue dries, shake off the excess glitter.
- Make small holes on each edge of the mask. Attach elastic thread or string to hold your mask ub place when you wear it [source: Craftjr, 123peppy].
- Show off your great mask at your next costume party!
