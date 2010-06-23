How to Make a Mask

Spark your child's imagination with this easy, creative project that is perfect for a class craft activity, scout troop, or birthday party.
Supplies used:
- Sheet of craft foam
- Fiskars Fingertip Craft Knife
- Craft mat
- Signo Uni-Ball Impact Pen (white)
- Mini Glue Dots
- Prima paper flowers
- Kaisercraft Rhinestones
- Coordinating ribbon
- We R Memory Keepers Crop-A-Dile
- Scissors
Using a template or freehand pattern, cut the mask shape out of the craft foam with a craft knife.
To create your own template, use your computer printer to print the number 8 in a very large font on a piece of paper. Trim around the 8, fold paper in half, and trim again to make into a symmetrical shape, cutting out the center of the 8 for eye holes.
Create decorative patterns on the foam with pen (test any pen on scrap foam prior to drawing on mask). This can be done prior to or after applying flowers and other embellishments.
Adhere flowers and rhinestones to mask in any pattern.
Punch one hole on each side of the mask.
String ribbon through each hole, tying into a loose knot (for later adjustment).
Let your imagination soar!
