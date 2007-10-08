How to Make Girls' Hair Ties

Hair tie crafts can be wispy, fine, and delicate. The gathered strips of netting in this wearable craft create a feeling of elegance and classical beauty. They add sophistication to a simple braid. For an extra touch, tie another piece of netting to the bottom of the braid.
What You'll Need:
- Four pieces of netting
- 6x18-inch coated hair band
Note: In Step 2, we used a dark-colored thread so that you could see it. You'll probably want to use a color that won't show up so well.
Gluing large sequins to the netting before you begin will give a whole different feel to the finished piece. The work may be a bit tedious, but the result is very cool.
A quick and neat way to add some color is with heavy thread. Just sew embroidery thread into the netting in long, loose stitches before you begin.
How to Make Ponytail Puff Hair Tie:
Step 1: Neatly lay the four pieces of netting on top of each other. Make sure the edges are aligned.
Step 2: Sew a row of running stitches lengthwise through the center of the pieces of netting.
Step 3: Pull the thread ends to gather the netting up tightly. Tie thread ends into several knots to secure. Trim excess thread.
Step 4: Sew the coated hair band securely to the center of the gathered netting.
Step 5: Separate the layers of netting and fluff them up.
How to Make a Basic Braid:
Step 1: Fasten a ponytail at the crown of the head with a coated band. Divide it into three equal strands.
Step 2: Hold the left strand in your left hand. Hold the other two strands in your right hand exactly as shown; with your palm facing up, the right strand is between your thumb and forefinger and the center strand is between your forefinger and middle finger.
Step 3: Turn your right hand over so your palm is facing downward. This will make the right strand cross over the left strand so that they switch positions.
Step 4: Now hold the right strand in your right hand. Hold the other two strands in your left hand; with your palm facing up, the left strand is between your thumb and forefinger and the center strand is between your forefinger and middle finger.
Step 5: Turn your left hand over so your palm is facing downward. This will make the left strand cross over the center strand so that they switch positions.
Step 6: Continue this procedure, alternating from right to left until the whole ponytail is braided. Fasten the end with a coated band.
ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS
Ponytail Wheel Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-FleischmanSnap-on Scrunchie Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-FleischmanPonytail Puff Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-Fleischman