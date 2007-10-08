How to Make Girls' Hair Ties

Hair ties, like this Snap-on Scrunchie, are as fun to wear as they are to make.
Hair ties, like this Snap-on Scrunchie, are as fun to wear as they are to make.
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

It's no secret that most girls love to decorate their hair. Using these projects, you can make girls' hair tie crafts of your own. The possibilities are endless! Ponytails will never look the same.

Make girls' hair ties for any occasion, be it a holiday, a dance performance, or a school event. Or make girl's hair ties for no occasion at all. These wearable crafts are also fit for everyday wear.

Advertisement

­Follow the links to start making fancy and fun hair tie crafts of your own:

Ponytail Wheel Hair Tie

Ribbons and bright colors give hair ties a fun twist.

Snap-on Scrunchie Hair Tie

Make your hair tie fit your mood in this changeable kids' craft.

Ponytail Puff Hair Tie

This fluffy hair tie is fit for a ballerina.

Bring a bright wheel of color to hair in the first hair tie craft.

For more accessory projects and kids' crafts, go to:

Advertisement

Ponytail Wheel Hair Tie

A wheel of colorful ribbons is perfect with a ponytail.
A wheel of colorful ribbons is perfect with a ponytail.
n

Hair tie crafts can be wild, loose, and fun! Ponytail wheel hair ties feel great, and they're such attention getters. Every time you move your head you create a new splash of color. Slip this wearable craft onto a loose ponytail, or use it to liven up a chignon or bun.

What You'll Need:

  • 3-3/4 yards grosgrain ribbon, 3/8 inch wide, in 3 colors, 1-1/4 yards of each
  • Color coated hair band

Note: You can use as many colors as you want in creating your design. Use either bright or pastel colors. Also, color isn't the only way to get attention. You can use texture, pattern, and shine to make a hair tie stand out.

Advertisement

How to Make Ponytail Wheel Hair Tie:

Tie one piece of ribbon to the hair band.
Tie one piece of ribbon to the hair band.
b

Step 1: Cut each ribbon on the diagonal into 9-inch pieces. You will have 5 pieces of each color. Tie one piece of ribbon securely on the coated hair band.

Alternate colors of ribbons.
Alternate colors of ribbons.
n

Step 2: Tie two more pieces of ribbon on the band, alternating colors to create a pattern.

Tie on remaining ribbons.
Tie on remaining ribbons.
n

Step 3: Tie the remaining pieces of ribbon to the coated band, following the same color pattern. You should have enough ribbon to go halfway around the band.

For an even louder, wilder look, use curled ribbon in neon colors. You can buy curled ribbon, or soak regular ribbon in liquid starch and then wrap it tightly around a pencil until dry.

Curled neon ribbon adds a twist to this look.
Curled neon ribbon adds a twist to this look.
n

In the next hair tie craft, making a unique hair tie is a snap.

For more accessory projects and kids' crafts, go to:

Advertisement

Snap-on Scrunchie Hair Tie

Making a lovable hair tie is a snap with this Snap-on Scrunchie.
Making a lovable hair tie is a snap with this Snap-on Scrunchie.
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

This unique hair tie craft idea turns one scrunchie into many scrunchies. Change the appliqué to match the day, your mood, or your outfit.

Scrunchies look especially good in a ponytail up high on the head. Slip the ponytail through this wearable craft, twist the scrunchie, and slip the ponytail through again.

Advertisement

­What You'll Need:

  • Lightweight fabric, 8x30 inches
  • 6-inch elastic, 1/4 inch wide
  • Large snap, #3
  • Heart appliqué

How to Make Snap-on Scrunchie Hair Tie:

Step 1: Fold fabric in half lengthwise so right sides are touching. Sew a seam 1/4 inch from the edge to form a tube.

Step 2: Fold sides of seam down and iron so they lie flat. At one end of tube, fold edge back approximately 1/2 inch and iron so it lies flat to form a hem.

Step 3: Turn tube right side out. Attach large safety pin to end of elastic and use it to help feed elastic through the tube.

Overlap ends of elastic and sew together.
Overlap ends of elastic and sew together.
n

Step 4: Remove the safety pin. Overlap ends of elastic approximately 1/2 inch and sew them together.

Sew ends together.
Sew ends together.
n

Step 5: Insert unhemmed end of tube approximately 1/2 inch into hemmed end of tube. Use a large pin to hold ends of tube in place and then sew them securely together.

Step 6: Sew female half of snap to scrunchie, across from the seamed end. Sew male half of snap to heart appliqué.You can accent this scrunchie with a different snap-on every day. Always attach the female half of the snap to the scrunchie and the male half to the button, novelty, or appliqué.

This scrunchie is an excellent holiday accessory.
This scrunchie is an excellent holiday accessory.
n

Achieve a fresh look for every holiday party you attend by using different fabrics and different snap-ons.

Hair ties get fluffy and puffy in the next hair tie craft.

For more accessory projects and kids' crafts, go to:

Advertisement

Ponytail Puff Hair Tie

Make the perfect hair tie to match a tutu.
Make the perfect hair tie to match a tutu.

Hair tie crafts can be wispy, fine, and delicate. The gathered strips of netting in this wearable craft create a feeling of elegance and classical beauty. They add sophistication to a simple braid. For an extra touch, tie another piece of netting to the bottom of the braid.

What You'll Need:

  • Four pieces of netting
  • 6x18-inch coated hair band

Note: In Step 2, we used a dark-colored thread so that you could see it. You'll probably want to use a color that won't show up so well.

Advertisement

Gluing large sequins to the netting before you begin will give a whole different feel to the finished piece. The work may be a bit tedious, but the result is very cool.

A quick and neat way to add some color is with heavy thread. Just sew embroidery thread into the netting in long, loose stitches before you begin.

How to Make Ponytail Puff Hair Tie:

Lay four pieces of netting on top of each other.
Lay four pieces of netting on top of each other.
n

Step 1: Neatly lay the four pieces of netting on top of each other. Make sure the edges are aligned.

Sew running stitches through center of netting.
Sew running stitches through center of netting.
n

Step 2: Sew a row of running stitches lengthwise through the center of the pieces of netting.

Pull thread ends to gather netting.
Pull thread ends to gather netting.
n

Step 3: Pull the thread ends to gather the netting up tightly. Tie thread ends into several knots to secure. Trim excess thread.

Sew hair band to center of netting.
Sew hair band to center of netting.
b

Step 4: Sew the coated hair band securely to the center of the gathered netting.

Fluff up the netting.
Fluff up the netting.
n

Step 5: Separate the layers of netting and fluff them up.

How to Make a Basic Braid:

Step 1: Fasten a ponytail at the crown of the head with a coated band. Divide it into three equal strands.

Step 2: Hold the left strand in your left hand. Hold the other two strands in your right hand exactly as shown; with your palm facing up, the right strand is between your thumb and forefinger and the center strand is between your forefinger and middle finger.

Step 3: Turn your right hand over so your palm is facing downward. This will make the right strand cross over the left strand so that they switch positions.

Step 4: Now hold the right strand in your right hand. Hold the other two strands in your left hand; with your palm facing up, the left strand is between your thumb and forefinger and the center strand is between your forefinger and middle finger.

Step 5: Turn your left hand over so your palm is facing downward. This will make the left strand cross over the center strand so that they switch positions.

Step 6: Continue this procedure, alternating from right to left until the whole ponytail is braided. Fasten the end with a coated band.

For more accessory projects and kids' crafts, go to:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Ponytail Wheel Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-FleischmanSnap-on Scrunchie Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-FleischmanPonytail Puff Hair Tie by Janis Bullis, Mary Beth Janssen-Fleischman

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...