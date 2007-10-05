How to Make Girls' Dresses

" " Place rubber bands around gathered sections.

Making a girls' double-dyed dress can result in some beautiful color combinations. See how gorgeous splashes of green are made from yellow and turquoise dye.

What You'll Need:

White dress

Rubber bands

2 buckets

1 cup salt

Teaspoon

Lemon yellow and turquoise concentrated powdered dye

Tablespoon

Soda ash

Scissors

Step 1: Put one hand inside of dress and poke up an area with your finger. Rubber band it anywhere from 1/2 to 4 inches from the tip of the poke. Repeat this about 12 to 14 times over the entire dress, front and back. Make the distances between the tips of the poke and the rubber bands different for most of the pokes. Leave space for more rubber bands to be added later. Dampen the dress.

Step 2: Wearing rubber gloves mix the dye. Pour one gallon hot water into each bucket, and stir 1/2 cup of salt into each bucket. To one bucket, add 1 teaspoon yellow dye and to the other bucket add 2 teaspoons turquoise dye. Stir each until well mixed and dissolved. Add 1 tablespoon soda ash to 1 cup hot water and stir to dissolve entirely. Add soda ash mixture to one dye and stir to mix. Repeat for other dye. Place dress in yellow dye for about 45 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes.

" " Combine dye with water, salt and soda.

Step 3: Remove dress from yellow dye and rinse thoroughly. Add a rubber band to each banded poke, either closer to the tip or farther away than the first rubber band. After each poke has 2 rubber bands, remove about half of the rubber bands that were in the yellow dye bath.

" " Add more rubber bands after applying yellow dye.

Step 4: Place dress in turquoise dye. Let it remain in the dye for at least 45 minutes. Stir every five minutes or so. Remove from dye and rinse until the water runs clear. Remove all rubber bands. Dry in the clothes dryer with an old towel.

" " Cut off rubber bands an allow to dry.

ABOUT THE CRAFTERS

Double-dyed Dress, created by Christine DeJulie, Janelle Hayes, and Muriel Spencer.