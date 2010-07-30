4 Creative Painting Ideas for the Home

Mask off ceiling and baseboards with painter's tape.

Paint wall with satin finish paint in desired color.

Crumple tissue in a ball and then flatten out. This doesn't have to be perfect. The crumbling simply adds texture. You can tear the tissue or use a whole block piece to achieve whatever effect you wish.

While paint is still wet, apply tissue to the wall and pat down with your hands, leaving a 1/8-inch gap between ceiling and tissue and between baseboard and tissue.

Roll over tissue with same paint to seal tissue, making sure to cover all wrinkles. When applying more tissue, overlap tissue 1/4 to 1/2 inch to make the finished wall look seamless.

Make glaze by following directions on the glaze container. The glaze will specify what proportion of paint can be added to it. Add desired paint to tint the glaze. Darker colors will catch in wrinkles of the tissue or a lighter glaze will mute the wall. Note: Glaze looks milky but dries clear-or dries as whatever color tint you add to the glaze.

Glaze with desired color. Apply glaze with cotton rag and rub onto tissue. Use pretty firm pressure to apply. Don't be too delicate.

If the glaze doesn't give the desired effect, simply add more tint and continue going over the wall with the glaze. Spreading the glaze thin in places will allow more of the white to show through. This is called spreading the glaze "to infinity." You want different depths to create this effect, so don't be concerned about subtle variations.

Apply stencils if desired. If you decide to use stencils, you can also glaze over the stencils to add an aged appearance and depth.