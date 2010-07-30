4 Creative Painting Ideas for the Home

To make a truly bold statement, follow the "bigger is better" design philosophy. Here, projecting a simple design onto a wall with a flashlight makes it easy to achieve a clean, proportionate, larger than life design.
MATERIALS
- Flashlight (with removable lens)
- Washable marker
- Pencil
- Paint
- Paintbrushes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Unscrew the top of your flashlight to remove the lens.
- Using a washable marker, draw your design of choice onto the lens. You can use a stencil, print an image off your computer or work freehand if you're comfortable. Remember that once enlarged, simple designs with strong lines and definite shapes work best.
- Once your design is ready, screw the flashlight lens back in place. Dim the lights in your space and shine the design onto the wall. Try propping the flashlight on a chair or stack of books to achieve your desired height.
- Trace the design onto the wall with a pencil, then turn on the lights and paint.