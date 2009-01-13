Yummy Spring Bird's Nests

Not only does this recipe make for a yummy desert, it's a really pretty place setting that just screams Spring.
Ingredients Needed:
- 3 Tbs butter (or margarine)
- 1 10 oz. bag of marshmallows
- 6 Cups of crispy rice cereal or corn flake cereal
- Jelly beans
- Wax paper
- Optional: Coconut
Melt butter over low heat in a large saucepan. Add marshmallows until the mixture is completely melted.
Advertisement
Pour in cereal; mix until coated. Shape chunks of it into bird's nests and let cool. Once cool, add jellybeans.
Optional: Use coconut or peanut butter as part of the mix.Can also substitute with chocolate eggs or malt balls.
Advertisement