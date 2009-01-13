Yummy Spring Bird's Nests

These bird's nest treats are as delicious as they are cute.
These bird's nest treats are as delicious as they are cute.
TLC

Not only does this recipe make for a yummy desert, it's a really pretty place setting that just screams Spring.

Ingredients Needed:

  • 3 Tbs butter (or margarine)
  • 1 10 oz. bag of marshmallows
  • 6 Cups of crispy rice cereal or corn flake cereal
  • Jelly beans
  • Wax paper
  • Optional: Coconut

Melt butter over low heat in a large saucepan. Add marshmallows until the mixture is completely melted.

Advertisement

Pour in cereal; mix until coated. Shape chunks of it into bird's nests and let cool. Once cool, add jellybeans.

Optional: Use coconut or peanut butter as part of the mix.Can also substitute with chocolate eggs or malt balls.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...