Yummy Spring Bird's Nests

" " These bird's nest treats are as delicious as they are cute. TLC

Not only does this recipe make for a yummy desert, it's a really pretty place setting that just screams Spring.

Ingredients Needed:

3 Tbs butter (or margarine)

1 10 oz. bag of marshmallows

6 Cups of crispy rice cereal or corn flake cereal

Jelly beans

Wax paper

Optional: Coconut

Melt butter over low heat in a large saucepan. Add marshmallows until the mixture is completely melted.

Pour in cereal; mix until coated. Shape chunks of it into bird's nests and let cool. Once cool, add jellybeans.

Optional: Use coconut or peanut butter as part of the mix.Can also substitute with chocolate eggs or malt balls.