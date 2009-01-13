Crafting a Windsock

" " Windsocks make breezy days more fun. TLC

Blustery days can be more exciting if a fluttering windsock blows on the breeze.

Materials:

2-liter soda bottle

Garbage bag (alternative: ribbons or crepe paper)

Paint and paintbrush (alternative: glue, construction paper and glitter)

Scissors

Hole puncher

String

Instructions:

First take the scissors and cut the top and bottom off the 2-liter soda bottle. Then cut two holes across from each other at the top of the bottle -- this is where you'll tie the string to hang it up. The bottle can be painted or decorated another way, like with construction paper and glitter.

For streamers, crepe paper or ribbons can do the trick. If you want to try a more DIY take on the craft, you can also paint a garbage bag and then cut it into strips. Attach the streamers along the bottom rim of the soda bottle, either with tape or staples, and then it's just a matter of finding a breezy place to hang it.