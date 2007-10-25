Weather Experiments and Activities for Kids

" " A wind sock in action. TK

Make your own wind sock to hang on the porch, then watch it dance and swing as it catches the breeze.

What You'll Need:

One 26-ounce-size plastic coffee can lid

Blunt scissors

2/3 yard of nylon material

Tape measure

Permanent markers

Needle and thread

Cord

Step 1: Have an adult cut the center out from the plastic coffee can lid to make a rim.

Step 2: Cut a piece of nylon 15 inches wide on one end, 17 inches wide on the other end, and 12 inches long. Decorate the fabric with permanent markers.

Step 3: Sew the 12-inch long ends together to form a tube. Fold the 17-inch wide end over the plastic rim. Sew a stitch around the rim to secure it.

Step 4: To add streamers, cut four 1 1/2 × 24-inch strips of nylon. Sew them to the 15-inch-wide end of the wind sock.

Step 5: To hang the wind sock, cut a 12-inch piece and a 15-inch piece of cord. Carefully cut two small holes in the fabric on opposite sides at the 17-inch-wide end. Tie on the cords, then tie the ends together. Hang it from the porch so that it is slightly angled to catch the wind.

