Spring Decoration Crafts for Kids

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Make a set of Spring Place Mats!
Make a set of Spring Place Mats!
When spring fever sets in, you don't necessarily need to wait for warm weather to enjoy the season. Give in to your creative urges and try out some fun spring decoration crafts.

If the flowers haven't bloomed yet, you can make some of your own. If they have started to show, you can bring them inside and preserve their beauty with several of the projects below. And don't forget the lovely spring scents -- make a pretty sachet to keep in a drawer or closet.

Follow the instructions below for easy yet interesting spring decoration crafts that your kids will enjoy:

Pressed Spring Ornaments

Hang these pretty ornaments in windows, on mirrors, or anywhere else you'd like to keep a touch of spring.

Spring Lanterns

Make some exotic Taiwanese spring lanterns to hang in your spring garden.

Spring Place Mats

Celebrate spring at each meal with these pretty place mats.

Ribbon Spool Sachet

This pretty project makes a great gift for Mother's Day or for any spring birthday. Find out more.

Petal Posies

If you get impatient for the spring flowers to bloom, you can make your own with this fun project. Learn how to make petal posies here.

Contents
  1. Pressed Spring Ornaments
  2. Spring Lanterns
  3. Spring Place Mats
  4. Ribbon Spool Sachet
  5. Petal Posies

Pressed Spring Ornaments

It will be spring forever with these pressed spring ornaments decorating the house. Try out this pretty spring decoration craft.

How to Make Pressed Spring Ornaments

What You'll Need:

  • Brown paper
  • Scissors
  • Waxed paper
  • Paper clips
  • Leaves
  • Flowers
  • Crayons
  • Butter knife
  • Iron
  • Needle and thread

After a long winter, everyone gets excited to see the new little buds and leaves appear when spring begins. Gather up some of these fresh and pretty new growths, and make them into ornaments to bring spring right inside your house.

Cut several shapes, such as a circle, star, leaf, and tulip, out of brown paper. Paper clip 2 pieces of waxed paper onto the brown paper shapes, and cut them to match. Put 1 piece aside and keep one on top of the brown paper. Then arrange a few fresh leaves or flowers on it.

With a butter knife, scrape crayon shavings over the leaves and flowers. Make sure you hold the knife facing away from your body. Use different colored crayons for the shavings. Place the other sheet of waxed paper on top of the crayon shavings. Cover this with another sheet of brown paper.

Have an adult help you slide a warm iron over the paper to melt the waxed paper and crayon shavings. Lift the top piece of brown paper, and see your spring design sealed inside.

Poke a hole at the top of the waxed paper design with a needle, knot a doubled piece of thread, and pull it through the hole to make a hanging loop.

Hang one in each room of the house!

For another pretty spring decoration, try out the Spring Lanterns on the next page.

Spring Lanterns

Make a set of Spring Lanterns!
Make a set of Spring Lanterns!
Each spring a lantern festival takes place in Taiwan and is widely celebrated by families. Make a few, or many, spring lanterns with this decoration craft, and have your own festival.

How to Make Spring Lanterns

What You'll Need:

  • Aluminum foil
  • Glue
  • 8-1/2 x 11-inch construction paper
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Stapler and staples or tape
  • String or yarn

Glue aluminum foil to 1 side of a piece of construction paper. When the glue is dry, fold the paper in half lengthwise, with the aluminum foil on the inside.

Measure and mark lines on the fold side of the paper. Marks should stop 2 inches before the open edge of the paper, and they should be about 1 inch in from each side. Cut on the lines to make slits.

Open up the paper, staple or tape the top corners (marked A on the illustration) together, then the bottom corners (marked B on the illustration).

Tape string or yarn to the lantern for hanging.

Make many lanterns, and hang them in your backyard to celebrate the coming of spring. Maybe hang them for your first backyard barbecue of the season!

Another great decoration for a barbecue is the Spring Place Mats on the next page. See more.

Spring Place Mats

Make a set of Spring Place Mats!
Make a set of Spring Place Mats!
Use these spring place mats as great gifts for grandparents and people in nursing homes, or use them yourself at mealtime.

How to Make Spring Place Mats

What You'll Need:

  • Dried, pressed spring flowers, including stems and leaves
  • Clear vinyl adhesive paper
  • Yardstick
  • Scissors

Note: Adult Help Needed

If you can't find dried flowers at your local craft store, dry your own! Place spring flowers between 2 pieces of white paper, and put the paper inside the pages of a thick book for a few weeks. When the flowers are completely dried, use them for this project.

For each place mat, measure and cut 2 pieces of clear vinyl adhesive paper into rectangles that are approximately 12 x 18 inches. Peel the backing off 1 piece of paper, and lay it sticky side up on the table.

Place the dried flowers on the sticky side of the paper. Press everything flat with your fingers. Some flowers will work better if you remove the petals and use the petals individually.

Peel the backing off the second piece of adhesive paper. Carefully place it sticky side down over your arrangement. Don't worry about lining up the edges exactly. (TIP: Have an adult help with the contact paper. You can each hold 2 corners, and it will be easier to place without causing wrinkles.)

Press everything down as flat as possible, and your place mat will look beautiful. Trim the edges with scissors.

For another great spring gift idea, try the Ribbon Spool Sachets on the next page.

Ribbon Spool Sachet

Make a Ribbon Spool Sachet!
Make a Ribbon Spool Sachet!
This ribbon spool sachet makes a present that will look pretty and smell great -- what more could Mom want?

What You'll Need:

  • Large ribbon spool
  • Tissue paper
  • Baby powder
  • Ribbon

Ever wondered what you could do with those big, plastic ribbon spools once you've used up the ribbon? Check out this fun, frilly sachet.

Take 2 pieces of lovely tissue paper, and spread them out on a flat surface. Place the spool in the center. Sprinkle a good amount of baby power inside the circular spool. Draw the tissue paper up around the spool to form a pretty puff. Tie the top of the tissue paper with colorful ribbon.

When you give this to Mom it will remind her that you think no one is quite as sweet as she.

Petal Posies are another pretty decoration you can make. Learn how on the next page.

Petal Posies

Make a set of Petal Posies.
Make a set of Petal Posies.
These Petal Posies are pretty as a picture. Do this spring decoration craft project any time of the year.

What You'll Need:

Download these patterns as a PDF and print them out. Then trace them and cut out the following: 2 round flowers from light blue felt, 2 round flowers from lavender felt, 2 pointed flowers from pink felt, and 6 leaves from green felt.

Have an adult help you cut the foam balls in half with the serrated knife. Paint 3 foam ball halves with yellow paint; discard the remaining ball half. Let paint dry, then apply another coat.

Glue the flat side of a ball half to the center of 1 blue flower. To give the flower a dimensional look, apply a line of glue around the very bottom edge of the foam ball and bend up the petals around the ball. Hold until set (be careful, glue can be hot!). Repeat for 1 pink flower and 1 lavender flower; set aside the other flowers.

Use a hot glue gun to glue the petals to the chenille stem.
Use a hot glue gun to glue thepetals to the chenille stem.
To make a flower stem, glue 1 inch of one end of a green chenille stem to the back of the blue felt flower. Align the edges of the flower with the other blue felt flower piece, sandwiching the chenille stem between them. Apply a line of glue between the layers near the edge, then press the edges together. Repeat for the pink and lavender flowers.

Add veins on the leaves with green dimensional paint; let dry. Glue 5 leaves to 3 flower stems; set aside the remaining leaf.

Add sprigs of gypsophila among the flowers. Make a bow out of the matching ribbon. Wrap the remaining chenille stem around the middle of the bow, then wrap the chenille stem around all the flower stems. Twist the chenille stem ends together in the back, then trim and fold over the ends. Glue the remaining leaf to the back of the uppermost flower.

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Pressed Spring Ornaments by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton

