Spring Decoration Crafts for Kids

When spring fever sets in, you don't necessarily need to wait for warm weather to enjoy the season. Give in to your creative urges and try out some fun spring decoration crafts.

If the flowers haven't bloomed yet, you can make some of your own. If they have started to show, you can bring them inside and preserve their beauty with several of the projects below. And don't forget the lovely spring scents -- make a pretty sachet to keep in a drawer or closet.

Follow the instructions below for easy yet interesting spring decoration crafts that your kids will enjoy:

Pressed Spring Ornaments

Hang these pretty ornaments in windows, on mirrors, or anywhere else you'd like to keep a touch of spring.

Spring Lanterns

Make some exotic Taiwanese spring lanterns to hang in your spring garden.

Spring Place Mats

Celebrate spring at each meal with these pretty place mats.

Ribbon Spool Sachet

This pretty project makes a great gift for Mother's Day or for any spring birthday. Find out more.

Petal Posies

If you get impatient for the spring flowers to bloom, you can make your own with this fun project. Learn how to make petal posies here.

