Even when it's raining, kids can find plenty to do inside with these rainy day crafts for kids. Activities range from building a house out of cards to making a planter.
These activities encourage creative expression. From interviewing senior citizens to revising a mystery story, rainy day crafts and activities for kids require imagination.
Follow the links below to try these rainy day crafts and activities for kids:
Bath time turns into fun time when you use shaving cream to make drawings.
This challenging game combines Internet surfing skills with old-fashioned bingo.
Kids can create their own bulletin board to display favorite photos or important papers.
Building a house of cards requires skill and concentration.
Can kids put a comic strip in the right order in this puzzling challenge?
Practice the ancient art of calligraphy by creating your own personal lettering style.
Kids can learn about the past when they interview a senior citizen.
Make a pot for a flower -- perfect to keep or for gift-giving.
Use foil and plaster to make castings that are ideal for gift-giving or decorating a kid's room.
Can you guess the mystery behind the mystery? Look for clues in a story, then reshape them to create your own mystery.
Create your own crazy characters by mixing up the names of famous people -- Elvis Roosevelt, anyone?
Learn about crafts and activities that will make time fly when it's raining. Start by learning how to make art masterpieces during bath time.
