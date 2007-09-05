Moon Festival Mooncakes for Kids

Each fall, the Chinese Moon Festival honors the moon and harvest, and families can join in the fun by creating a yummy Moon Festival craft -- mooncakes.

Make mooncakes to share sweetness and good luck!

What You'll Need:

For the mooncakes:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg yolk

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Jelly or jam

Chopped nuts

Raisins or sesame seeds (optional)

Materials:

Mixing bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

Aluminum foil

Cookie sheet

Mixing spoon

Cooling racks

Spatula

The Moon Festival is celebrated in China in September when the moon is full. The holiday, a tribute to the moon, is also a time to celebrate the harvest.

Mooncakes are a traditional part of the festivities, which are believed by some to honor the moon's birthday.

To make mooncakes, first wash your hands. Then mix the butter, sugar, and egg yolk. Stir until the mixture is creamy. Add the flour and salt to the mixture. Stir thoroughly.

Form the dough into a ball. Wrap the ball in foil, and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. After the dough has chilled, wash your hands and unwrap the foil.

Break off small pieces and form them into mooncakes by rolling small balls (moons).

Make a hole in the middle of each mooncake using your finger or thumb. Put a teaspoon of jelly or jam into each hole. (You can also add chopped nuts, raisins, or sesame seeds.)

Have an adult help you bake the mooncakes in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Then let the mooncakes cool on racks.

Share the mooncakes with a friend to bring good luck.

