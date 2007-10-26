Miniature Boat Crafts and Activities

Set sail with miniature boat crafts and activities for kids that can be done without a large body of water nearby. A tub or a pool will do with these summer activities.

Kids will enjoy creating their own miniature boat crafts and then testing their sea legs in a race. Try out different variations to create the fastest miniature boat on the water.

To start creating little boats of your own, follow these links:

Incredible Iceboats

Sail a boat made of ice in this summer activity.

Foam Sailboats

Recycle foam trays to create a reusable sailboat.

See the next page to find out how to make a cool boat on a hot day.

Incredible Iceboats

In this miniature boat activity, make incredible iceboats, and see how long your boat can last. This is a summer activity for kids that's cool as ice.

What You'll Need:

  • Pint juice carton
  • Water
  • Measuring cups
  • Food coloring
  • Duct tape
  • Craft knife (adult use only)
  • 12-inch wooden dowel
  • Colored cellophane
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Tape
  • Large tub

How to Make Incredible Iceboats:

Step 1: Fill the carton with 1-1/2 cups of water, and add several drops of food coloring. Seal the top of the carton with duct tape, and shake it gently.

Step 2: Lay the sealed carton on its side, and use a craft knife to cut a small X through the center of the side facing up. Push the dowel through the opening, and set the carton in the freezer overnight.

Step 3: Cut out a cellophane sail that is 8 inches high, 7 inches across the base, and 11 inches along the diagonal.

Step 4: When the water is completely frozen, cut away the carton from the ice. Fold the 8-inch side of the sail around the dowel, and tape it in place.

Step 5: Fill a large tub with water, and let the boat begin to float!

For more fun, create multiple boats and let your kids invite over their friends for some exciting boat races.

The next miniature boat activity will leave you with a more permanent sailboat.

Foam Sailboats

Create your own foam sailboat in this miniature boat activity. Then race the foam sailboat for an endlessly fun summer activity for kids.

What You'll Need:

  • Clean foam trays (from fruits or vegetables only)
  • Ballpoint pen
  • Scissors
  • Permanent markers
  • Fabric glue
  • Straight pin

How to Make Foam Sailboats:

Step 1: Draw a boat hull and a triangular sail on foam trays. Cut out the pieces.

Step 2: Decorate the pieces with permanent markers. Draw a sail emblem and your boat's name.

Step 3: Put a line of fabric glue (it's waterproof) on the boat hull and stand up the sail in the glue. Use a straight pin to keep the sail straight until the glue dries.

Step 4: Make a fleet for swimming pool races. If there is no wind, blow your boats from the start to the finish line!

