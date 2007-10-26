Miniature Boat Crafts and Activities

" " Incredible Iceboats miniature boat activity ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

In this miniature boat activity, make incredible iceboats, and see how long your boat can last. This is a summer activity for kids that's cool as ice.

What You'll Need:

Pint juice carton

Water

Measuring cups

Food coloring

Duct tape

Craft knife (adult use only)

12-inch wooden dowel

Colored cellophane

Scissors

Ruler

Tape

Large tub

How to Make Incredible Iceboats:

Step 1: Fill the carton with 1-1/2 cups of water, and add several drops of food coloring. Seal the top of the carton with duct tape, and shake it gently.

Step 2: Lay the sealed carton on its side, and use a craft knife to cut a small X through the center of the side facing up. Push the dowel through the opening, and set the carton in the freezer overnight.

Step 3: Cut out a cellophane sail that is 8 inches high, 7 inches across the base, and 11 inches along the diagonal.

Step 4: When the water is completely frozen, cut away the carton from the ice. Fold the 8-inch side of the sail around the dowel, and tape it in place.

Step 5: Fill a large tub with water, and let the boat begin to float!

For more fun, create multiple boats and let your kids invite over their friends for some exciting boat races.

The next miniature boat activity will leave you with a more permanent sailboat.

